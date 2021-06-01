Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ujjain BJP MP pays 250 fine for not wearing helmet
india news

Ujjain BJP MP pays 250 fine for not wearing helmet

Ujjain traffic police station in-charge Pavan Kumar Bangdi said the local MP realised his mistake of not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle.
PTI | , Ujjain
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Yadav and Firojiya visited a local agriculture market on a motorcycle appealing to people to follow Covid-19 protocols during the unlocking of the "corona curfew".(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Ujjain BJP MP Anil Firojiya, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh higher education minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday paid a fine of 250 after realising that he was not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle.

Earlier in the day, Yadav and Firojiya visited a local agriculture market on a motorcycle appealing to people to follow Covid-19 protocols during the unlocking of the "corona curfew".

"However, we realised that while doing so we have flouted traffic norms by not wearing a helmet following which we decided to pay the fine," Firojiya told PTI.

Ujjain traffic police station in-charge Pavan Kumar Bangdi said the local MP realised his mistake of not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle.

"The MP along with the minister came to the traffic police's office on his own and paid the fine of 250," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Image of butterfly perched on table sipping water surprises people. Here’s why

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP