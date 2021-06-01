Ujjain BJP MP pays 250 fine for not wearing helmet

Ujjain BJP MP Anil Firojiya, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh higher education minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday paid a fine of ₹250 after realising that he was not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle.

Earlier in the day, Yadav and Firojiya visited a local agriculture market on a motorcycle appealing to people to follow Covid-19 protocols during the unlocking of the "corona curfew".

"However, we realised that while doing so we have flouted traffic norms by not wearing a helmet following which we decided to pay the fine," Firojiya told PTI.

Ujjain traffic police station in-charge Pavan Kumar Bangdi said the local MP realised his mistake of not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle.

"The MP along with the minister came to the traffic police's office on his own and paid the fine of ₹250," he said.