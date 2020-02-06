e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / UK Court clears Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the United States for drug trade

UK Court clears Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the United States for drug trade

Indian intelligence sources quoted by news agency ANI claim that Pakistan fears Motiwala’s extradition can lead to the entire D-Company nexus and its links with Pakistan’s spy agency getting revealed.

india Updated: Feb 06, 2020 17:32 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Dawood Ibrahim
Dawood Ibrahim(HT file photo)
         

Westminster magistrates court in the United Kingdom on Thursday cleared Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the United States to face charges of drug importation.

American authorities have accused Motiwala of importing drugs, extortion and money laundering in the US. He has not been accused of terrorism charges but the indictment issued by the US details Motiwala being a “top lieutenant” of Dawood Ibrahim’s network.

It was reported that Pakistan High Commission in London had earlier tried to thwart Moitwala’s extradition by submitting a letter on behalf of the accused’s lawyer in the court, saying Motiwala was a “well-known and respected businessman in Pakistan”.

Indian intelligence sources quoted by news agency ANI claim that Pakistan fears Motiwala’s extradition can lead to the entire D-Company nexus and its links with Pakistan’s spy agency getting revealed.

Karachi-based Motiwala was reportedly trapped by the FBI in a sting operation in which he was secretly recorded by agents while he dealt with drugs, extortion and money-laundering to the US.

Motiwala had opposed his extradition on the grounds of alleged human rights violations in the US and ‘passage of time’.

Dawood Ibrahim is wanted in India for his role in the 1993 Mumbai bombings which claimed lives of more than 200 people, before he fled to Pakistan. He reportedly lives in the port city of Karachi and has been designated a global terrorist by the US and the UN.

tags
top news
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
PFI activists in touch with AAP and Congress, HQ in Shaheen Bagh, says ED official
PFI activists in touch with AAP and Congress, HQ in Shaheen Bagh, says ED official
To Rahul Gandhi’s stick remark, PM Modi’s crushing comeback
To Rahul Gandhi’s stick remark, PM Modi’s crushing comeback
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news