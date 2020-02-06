UK Court clears Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the United States for drug trade

india

Westminster magistrates court in the United Kingdom on Thursday cleared Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the United States to face charges of drug importation.

American authorities have accused Motiwala of importing drugs, extortion and money laundering in the US. He has not been accused of terrorism charges but the indictment issued by the US details Motiwala being a “top lieutenant” of Dawood Ibrahim’s network.

It was reported that Pakistan High Commission in London had earlier tried to thwart Moitwala’s extradition by submitting a letter on behalf of the accused’s lawyer in the court, saying Motiwala was a “well-known and respected businessman in Pakistan”.

Indian intelligence sources quoted by news agency ANI claim that Pakistan fears Motiwala’s extradition can lead to the entire D-Company nexus and its links with Pakistan’s spy agency getting revealed.

Karachi-based Motiwala was reportedly trapped by the FBI in a sting operation in which he was secretly recorded by agents while he dealt with drugs, extortion and money-laundering to the US.

Motiwala had opposed his extradition on the grounds of alleged human rights violations in the US and ‘passage of time’.

Dawood Ibrahim is wanted in India for his role in the 1993 Mumbai bombings which claimed lives of more than 200 people, before he fled to Pakistan. He reportedly lives in the port city of Karachi and has been designated a global terrorist by the US and the UN.