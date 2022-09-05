Modi congratulates Liz Truss on UK PM win, hopes to strengthen strategic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Liz Truss for being elected as the third woman PM of United Kingdom and said he hoped that the strategic partnership between the two countries will be strengthened under her leadership. Truss, who defeated her Indian-origin rival Rishi Sunak, will be replacing Boris Johnson who was forced to resign in July following a series of scandals, when dozens of cabinet ministers had quit in protest.

"Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities," Modi said in a tweet.

In a leadership contest that went on for weeks, Truss, currently the foreign minister, defeated Sunak, the former finance minister, in a vote of Conservative Party members, winning by 81,326 votes to 60,399.

"I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy," Truss said in her victory speech. "I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply."

The 47-year-old senior UK Cabinet minister was widely expected to become the third female British Prime Minister after 1,70,000 online and postal votes cast by Tory members, ending Sunak's historic run as the first member of Parliament of Indian heritage to compete for the top job at 10 Downing Street.

