UK PM Keir Starmer lands in Mumbai for first India visit | Watch

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer landed in Mumbai on Wednesday, marking the start of his first visit to India since taking over the as British prime minister in 2024. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, October 8, 2025. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

He arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and was received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Maharashtra Governor Acharya.

Watch | UK PM Keir Starmer lands in Mumbai

Starmer is set to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. This meeting comes after India and the UK signed its historic Free Trade Agreement signed this July.'

Also Read | Underground metro, Navi Mumbai Airport, meet with Starmer: PM Modi's big 2-day Mumbai visit kicks off today

The British PM's visit to India also comes in the background of tariffs imposed by US president Donald Trump.

The two leaders are expected to meet at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday morning where they will issue a joint communique on the progress of the India-UK strategic relationship.

Furthermore, the will also meet certain key industry leaders over lunch before moving to the Jio World Centre at Bandra-Kurla Complex for the Global Fintech Fest.

In his remarks ahead of his arrival in India, the UK PM said - "We signed a major trade deal with India in July – the best secured by any country – but the story doesn’t stop there. It’s not just a piece of paper, it’s a launchpad for growth. With India set to be the third biggest economy in the world by 2028, and trade with them about to become quicker and cheaper, the opportunities waiting to be seized are unparalleled."

“That’s why I’ll be flying the flag for British business alongside 125 of our biggest household names in Mumbai this week - because growth in India for them means more choice, opportunity and jobs at home for the British people," the Labour leader added further.