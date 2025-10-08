Modi, British PM Starmer to meet in city on Thursday

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host British prime minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai on Thursday where the two men will hold their first deliberations after the historic Free Trade Agreement signed this July. Mumbai, India - Oct. 7, 2025: Flags of India and United Kingdom (England)projected on BMC head office ahead of India UK summit, at CSMT, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Sir Keir’s two-day visit, his first to India, assumes significance in the backdrop of the tariff imposed by the United States on imports from India, and July’s Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), or Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and UK. The two premiers are expected to meet at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday morning where they will issue a joint communique on the progress of the India-UK strategic relationship. They will also meet certain key industry leaders over lunch before moving to the Jio World Centre at Bandra-Kurla Complex for the Global Fintech Fest.

There, the two prime ministers will engage with business and industry leaders on the opportunities emerging from the India-UK FTA, and deliver the keynote address. The two countries have created ‘Vision 2035’ a focused and timebound 10-year roadmap of programmes and initiatives in trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people to people relations. The bilateral meet will take stock of the progress on the plan.

Starmer who is arriving in Mumbai on Wednesday morning will be staying at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. On his first day in Mumbai, he will visit Yashraj Studios, attend an English Premier League event at Cooperage Football Ground with former Liverpool star Michael Owen. In the evening there is a photo shoot at the Gateway of India—a monument to commemorate the landing of King George Vth on Indian shores. In the evening Starmer will meet a few industry leaders at the Taj.

Prime Minister Modi who is also arriving in Mumbai on Wednesday will inaugurate a slew of key infra projects for the city including the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, India’s largest greenfield airport, built at a cost of about ₹19,650 crore. Before that he will undertake a walkthrough of the newly-built airport. He will then inaugurate the final phase of Metro 3 (Cuffe Parade to Worli), a fully underground metro line built at a cost of ₹37,270 crore. He will also launch ‘Mumbai One’-an integrated ticketing app for 11 public transport services including metro lines and city bus services of Mumbai (BEST), Thane, Mira-Bhayander, Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai. On his first day in Mumbai, Modi will also inaugurate the Short Term Employability Programme (STEP), an initiative of the Maharashtra government’s skills department to offer emerging technology courses through 400 industrial training institutes and 150 government technical high schools across the state.

The inauguration of these infra projects ahead of the key civic polls slated for early next year, marks a sharp uptick in the city’s infrastructure. The strategically-located new airport will not only connect Mumbai via the Atal Setu but will also be a stimulus for the development of ‘Third Mumbai’ happening on an area of 323 sq.kms close to the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Once fully operational, the airport will have the capacity to handle up to 90 million passengers and 3.5 million tonnes of cargo per year. This second airport is twice the size of the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at Sahar.

A proposed ‘Gold Line’ metro will connect the two airports and which will also connect with the city’s 33.8-km long underground Aqua line which will be inaugurated on Wednesday. The last phase of this ₹37,270 crore ‘Aqua line’ will connect the southernmost Cuffe Parade with Aarey JVLR in north Mumbai. This line will offer the first real mass public transport alternative to travellers on Mumbai’s overburdened suburban rail network in the western suburbs.