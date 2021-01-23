UK strain of Covid-19 infects 150 people in India: Govt
The number of people who have tested positive for the UK variant of Covid-19 in India has climbed to 150, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.
All of them have been kept in single room isolation in designated health care facilities by the respective state governments, the ministry had said earlier.
Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, the ministry said.
The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) labs, the ministry added.
The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.
The B.1.1.7 variant genome, which is much more infectious, has prompted comprehensive contact tracing for co-travellers, family members and others of those who have travelled to the UK in the last two months.
From November 25 to the midnights of December 23, 2020, about 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from the UK, the government said. All these passengers are being tracked and subjected by states to RT-PCR tests to detect the presence of the new variant.
The government took cognisance of the reports of the virus reported from the UK and said it has put in place a proactive and preventive strategy to detect and contain the mutant variant.
This strategy included temporary suspension of all flights coming from the UK from December 23 to January 7 and mandatory RT-PCR test for all UK-returnees.
The samples of all those found positive in the RT-PCR test will be genome sequenced by a consortium of 10 government labs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central government confirms bird flu infections in poultry birds in 9 states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'You can't teach dignity': Derek O'Brien tweets after Mamata objected to slogans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala prepares action plan for second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vistara flight bird hit before landing in Patna, all passengers safe
- The aircraft, which developed a technical fault, was delayed by over six hours on its return. All 151 outgoing passengers to Bengaluru were stranded at the airport because of the delay.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akbar reiterates Ramani's allegations of sexual misconduct false
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK strain of Covid-19 infects 150 people in India: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Won't speak at this platform': Mamata feels 'insulted' at Centre's Netaji event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMD predicts cold wave conditions in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP from January 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
42 pc girls allowed access to mobile phone for less than an hour a day: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Bihar Congress in charge has his task cut out for him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wild elephant found dead in Kerala’s Kallar, calf’s plight moves forest staff
- Rubber tappers of the estate first noticed the carcass of the wild elephant and trumpeting baby in the morning and alerted forest officials. They were not allowed to come near the carcass by the angry baby elephant. And it took nearly five hours for officials to remove it from the site.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barbados PM writes to PM Modi seeking 2 lakh doses of Covishield
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mask mandate, immunity, climate helped India lower Covid-19 cases: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata
- PM Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to take part in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day: Tableau by labour ministry to depict changes brought in by labour reforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox