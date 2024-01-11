UK to deploy two key naval groups to train and operate with Indian forces

NEW DELHI: The UK announced on Wednesday it will deploy a littoral response group, a specialised formation for amphibious warfare, in the Indian Ocean in 2024 and its carrier strike group in 2025 to train and operate with Indian forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his UK counterpart Grant Shapps during the UK-India Defence Industry CEOs Roundtable, in London on Wednesday. (PTI)

The announcement coincided with defence minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Britain, during which the two sides signed two agreements on a cadet exchange programme and collaboration between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL). This is the first visit to the UK by an Indian defence minister in 22 years.

“The deployment of the littoral response group and the carrier strike group, among the UK’s most advanced naval capabilities, mark a “decisive step in bolstering UK-India security ties”, the British high commission said in a statement.

Both groups will “operate and train with Indian forces”, the statement said.

The creation of littoral response groups, which consisting of two amphibious warfare vessels, a company of Royal Marines and support elements, was part of a recent revamp of the UK’s security doctrine. These groups are part of an initiative to adapt Britain’s amphibious forces to respond to diverse challenges.

One British littoral response group is focused on the North Atlantic and European waters, while another is focused on the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

The UK and India pledged on Wednesday to continue strengthening ties during Singh’s visit, the statement said.

In a move signalling the growing importance of the bilateral strategic relationship, British defence secretary Grant Shapps and Singh agreed on “unprecedented levels of UK-India defence cooperation”, it added.

Shapps announced the UK’s plans to send the littoral response group toto the Indian Ocean later this year, with plans for the carrier strike group to visit in 2025.

The two sides also discussed future cooperation in defence, ranging from joint exercises to knowledge sharing and instructor exchanges. These steps will build on the comprehensive strategic partnership envisaged in the India-UK roadmap 2030, which was announced in 2021.

In the coming years, the two sides will conduct more complex military exercises, building up to a landmark joint exercise to be conducted before the end of 2030. These steps will support the “shared goals of protecting critical trade routes and upholding the international rules-based system”.

Shapps said: “There is absolutely no question that the world is becoming increasingly contested, so it’s vital that we continue to build on our strategic relationships with key partners like India.

“Together we share the same security challenges and are steadfast on our commitment to maintaining a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

The India-UK relationship is going from strength to strength, “but we must continue to work hand-in-hand to uphold global security in light of threats and challenges that seek to destabilise and damage us”, Shapps said.

Collaboration with industry is key in the strategic defence partnership between the UK and India, and the two sides are working jointly on electric propulsion systems to power future warships and cooperating on developing complex weapons.

During Singh’s visit, India and the UK confirmed several new joint initiatives, including the launch of Defence Partnership-India, a specoal office designed to further defence collaboration, and a commitment to several instructor exchanges between officer training colleges and specialist schools of the two countries.

A Youth Exchange MoU signed during Singh’s visit will solidify the relationship between the cadet organisations of the two sides.

Another letter of arrangement signed by the two sides will facilitate research and development focused on next-generation capabilities.

India and the UK also solidified an agreement on logistics exchange, allowing for provision of logistic support, supplies and services between the armed forces of the two countries for joint training, joint exercises, port visits and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.