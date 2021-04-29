UK to send 3 oxygen generation units to India

The United Kingdom will send three oxygen generation units, each with the capacity of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute, to India in support of the country's fight against Covid-19.

The United Kingdom High Commission to India on Wednesday said it will send further vital oxygen equipment to India as the country is witnessing a record surge of coronavirus infection.

"Three oxygen generation units will be sent from surplus stocks in Northern Ireland to support India by providing more oxygen to those suffering from COVID-19. The oxygen units are each capable of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute, enough for 50 people to use at a time. Oxygen is one of the main needs of India's healthcare system," the statement read.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that Britain stands with Indian "friends" in their fight against Covid-19.

"We stand with our Indian friends in their fight against COVID-19. International collaboration is more essential than ever, and this additional UK support package will help meet India's current needs, particularly for more oxygen," the statement quoted him as saying.

The UK recently announced its action to support India, with 495 oxygen concentrators and 200 ventilators sent from surplus stocks.

The first batch of these medical supplies from UK arrived in Delhi on Tuesday, with the rest due to arrive in Delhi by Friday.

India is reeling under the impact of the second wave of coronavirus. The country on Wednesday reported over 3.60 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,293 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The worsening Covid-19 situation in India has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the Covid-19 patients and many parts of the country are reporting an acute shortage of essential medical supplies.

Several countries around the world have come forward to help India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had said that it has bolstered its Covid-19 response in India by redeploying 2,600 health experts from other programs to counter the recent daily spike in cases and deaths.

The United Kingdom will send three oxygen generation units, each with the capacity of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute, to India in support of the country's fight against Covid-19. The United Kingdom High Commission to India on Wednesday said it will send further vital oxygen equipment to India as the country is witnessing a record surge of coronavirus infection. "Three oxygen generation units will be sent from surplus stocks in Northern Ireland to support India by providing more oxygen to those suffering from COVID-19. The oxygen units are each capable of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute, enough for 50 people to use at a time. Oxygen is one of the main needs of India's healthcare system," the statement read. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that Britain stands with Indian "friends" in their fight against Covid-19. "We stand with our Indian friends in their fight against COVID-19. International collaboration is more essential than ever, and this additional UK support package will help meet India's current needs, particularly for more oxygen," the statement quoted him as saying. The UK recently announced its action to support India, with 495 oxygen concentrators and 200 ventilators sent from surplus stocks. The first batch of these medical supplies from UK arrived in Delhi on Tuesday, with the rest due to arrive in Delhi by Friday. India is reeling under the impact of the second wave of coronavirus. The country on Wednesday reported over 3.60 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,293 related deaths in the last 24 hours. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Four-day lockdown in Goa from Thursday as Covid-19 cases spike After 6.4 magnitude jolt, 6 earthquakes hit Assam's Sonitpur today US to send more than $100 million in Covid-19 supplies to India Night curfew in Bihar from Thursday: All you need to know about new restrictions The worsening Covid-19 situation in India has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the Covid-19 patients and many parts of the country are reporting an acute shortage of essential medical supplies. Several countries around the world have come forward to help India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising coronavirus cases. On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had said that it has bolstered its Covid-19 response in India by redeploying 2,600 health experts from other programs to counter the recent daily spike in cases and deaths.