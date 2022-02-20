Ukraine tense, India asks citizens to leave

India on Sunday advised its nationals, especially students and others whose stay is not essential, to leave Ukraine even as it decided to pull out the families of embassy officials amid mounting uncertainty and concerns over a possible invasion by Russian forces.

An advisory issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv said Indian nationals should take available commercial or charter flights for an “orderly and timely departure”. This was the second advisory issued by the embassy since February 15 and it followed a spike in violence in eastern Ukriane.

People familiar with developments said the families of Indian embassy officials had been asked to return to the country. The officials will remain in place and the embassy will continue to function even as the situation is closely monitored, the people said.

The advisory issued by the embassy said: “In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily.”

It added, “Available commercial flights and charter flights may be availed for travel, for orderly and timely departure.”

The Indian students were advised to get in touch with their student contractors for updates on charter flights, and to continue following the Indian embassy’s website, Facebook page and Twitter account for updates.

The Indian side also announced on Friday that Air India will operate three flights on the Kyiv-Delhi route on February 22, 24 and 26 because of the demand from the Indian community and students in Ukraine due to the uncertainties in the country,

India has already said that one of its priorities is ensuring the safety and well-being of more than 20,000 Indians in Ukraine, including professionals, businessmen and some 18,000 students. Control rooms have been established at the embassy in Kyiv and the external affairs ministry in New Delhi to help the Indian nationals.

The US has maintained that Russian troops massed on the border with Ukraine could strike at any time, and President Joe Biden is set to meet with his National Security Council on Sunday to discuss the latest developments.

Over the past few days, Ukrainian armed forces have reported a spike in heavy weapons fire by pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine’s defence ministry reported 70 ceasefire violations in the region on Saturday and said two Ukrainian servicemen were killed and four more injured.

Journalists accompanying Ukraine’s interior minister Denys Monastyrskiy on a tour of eastern Ukraine came under mortar fire on Saturday though no one was injured. The latest shelling has triggered fears of hostilities.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the BBC on Sunday that Russia is planning “the biggest war in Europe since 1945”. The West is continuing with diplomatic efforts to avert a possible Russian invasion, and French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed during a phone conversation on Sunday on the need to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

The foreign ministers of France and Russia will meet in the coming days and work on a possible summit at the highest level with Russia, Ukraine and allies to establish a new security order in Europe, Macron’s office said.

India has so far refrained from criticising Russia’s actions on the border with Ukraine because of the close strategic ties between New Delhi and Moscow. It has said the situation in Ukraine can be resolved only through diplomatic dialogue that leads to an immediate de-escalation of tensions while ensuring the “legitimate security interests of all countries”.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.