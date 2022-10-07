Ukraine war hit world’s energy security: Birla

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has “adversely affected food and energy security in the world”, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday, participating in a debate at the summit of Presiding Officers of G-20 Parliaments in Jakarta.

Birla reiterated that “India firmly believes that for inclusive development of the world, such conflicts should be resolved through mutual dialogue and diplomacy,” days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian president Vladimir Putin that this is not the time for war.

Intervening in the debate, Birla said that global instability caused by Covid-19 has created a food and energy security crisis across the world and it has “significantly increased concerns regarding food and energy security for developing countries and weaker sections of society”. Birla stressed that global “problems should be suitably addressed through collective efforts at the global level.” He added that “India has always supported a rules-based international order. It is in this spirit that India has called for supporting multilateralism for global peace and stability.”