Ukraine’s Rustem Umerov meets NSA Doval, Jaishankar to discuss path to peace

Ukraine’s National Security Advisor Rustem Umerov met his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday to review bilateral relations and discuss efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

At their meeting, NSA Doval “reiterated India’s principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy”, Jaiswal said. (X/MEAIndia)

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Umerov is the second high-ranking Ukrainian official, after foreign minister Andrii Sybiha, to travel to India following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Kyiv in August 2024.

Jaishankar said on social media after meeting Umerov that they discussed “bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict”.

Doval and Umerov reviewed bilateral relations and discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media. Doval “reiterated India’s principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy”, Jaiswal said.

Umerov said he and Doval discussed the development of bilateral ties and assessed the security situation. “The Indian side reaffirmed its consistent position on the need for a peaceful settlement based on dialogue and diplomacy,” he said in a social media post.

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{{^usCountry}} “I am grateful for the shared understanding of the need to find solutions that will ensure a lasting peace,” Umerov added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am grateful for the shared understanding of the need to find solutions that will ensure a lasting peace,” Umerov added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Umerov said in a separate social media post that he and Jaishankar discussed the “current situation on the front line, the progress of negotiations, and the prospects for achieving a just, lasting, and sustainable peace for Ukraine”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Umerov said in a separate social media post that he and Jaishankar discussed the “current situation on the front line, the progress of negotiations, and the prospects for achieving a just, lasting, and sustainable peace for Ukraine”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The two sides also focused on the development of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of agreements outlined in the joint statement issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his visit to Kyiv in August 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two sides also focused on the development of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of agreements outlined in the joint statement issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his visit to Kyiv in August 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I am grateful for the open and substantive dialogue. We look forward to further strengthening bilateral cooperation,” Umerov said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am grateful for the open and substantive dialogue. We look forward to further strengthening bilateral cooperation,” Umerov said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Ukrainian side has pushed for Zelenskyy’s visit to India, especially after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to New Delhi last year for an annual summit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ukrainian side has pushed for Zelenskyy’s visit to India, especially after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to New Delhi last year for an annual summit. {{/usCountry}}

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India has not publicly censured Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, while pushing for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. During meetings with Putin and Zelenskyy, Modi has said that solutions cannot be found on the battlefield and talks cannot succeed under the shadow of the gun.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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