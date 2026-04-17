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Ukraine’s Rustem Umerov meets NSA Doval, Jaishankar to discuss path to peace

Rustem Umerov is the second high-ranking Ukrainian official, after foreign minister Andrii Sybiha, to travel to India following PM Modi’s trip to Kyiv in August 2024

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 09:44 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New delhi
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Ukraine’s National Security Advisor Rustem Umerov met his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday to review bilateral relations and discuss efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

At their meeting, NSA Doval “reiterated India’s principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy”, Jaiswal said. (X/MEAIndia)

Umerov is the second high-ranking Ukrainian official, after foreign minister Andrii Sybiha, to travel to India following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Kyiv in August 2024.

Jaishankar said on social media after meeting Umerov that they discussed “bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict”.

Doval and Umerov reviewed bilateral relations and discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media. Doval “reiterated India’s principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy”, Jaiswal said.

Umerov said he and Doval discussed the development of bilateral ties and assessed the security situation. “The Indian side reaffirmed its consistent position on the need for a peaceful settlement based on dialogue and diplomacy,” he said in a social media post.

India has not publicly censured Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, while pushing for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. During meetings with Putin and Zelenskyy, Modi has said that solutions cannot be found on the battlefield and talks cannot succeed under the shadow of the gun.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

ukraine narendra modi ajit doval
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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