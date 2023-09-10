Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / UK's Rishi Sunak commits record $2 bn climate aid ahead of Day 2 of G20 Summit

UK's Rishi Sunak commits record $2 bn climate aid ahead of Day 2 of G20 Summit

ByHT News Desk
Sep 10, 2023 10:54 AM IST

UK PM Rishi Sunak pledges record $2 billion to Green Climate Fund at G20 Summit, emphasizing urgency of climate action.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a commitment of a record $2 billion to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), marking the largest single funding contribution by the UK to combat climate change on a global scale, British High Commission in India said on Sunday ahead of the second day of G20 Summit in New Delhi. The Green Climate Fund, established by 194 countries following the Copenhagen Accord at COP15, plays a pivotal role in financing projects and initiatives aimed at addressing climate change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with British counterpart Rishi Sunak.

“Today’s pledge represents a 12.7% increase on the UK’s previous contribution to the GCF for the period of 2020-2023, which was itself a doubling of our initial funding to establish the fund in 2014,” a UK government release said.

Sunak emphasized the urgency of climate action during his address at the G20 Summit, and called upon world leaders to unite in their commitment to reduce carbon emissions and provide support to nations facing the adverse effects of climate change.

“The UK is stepping up and delivering on our climate commitments, both by decarbonising our own economy and supporting the world’s most vulnerable to deal with the impact of climate change,” Sunak said, as quoted by the Prime Minister's Office.

“This is the kind of leadership that the world rightly expects from G20 countries. And this government will continue to lead by example in making the UK, and the world, more prosperous and secure,” he added.

The G20 Summit, which brought together leaders from the world's largest economies, served as a platform for discussing crucial global issues, including climate change.

After the successful G20 Summit, the world's attention will shift to the forthcoming COP28 Summit, where nations are expected to make critical decisions and commitments to limit global warming and mitigate the effects of climate change.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
g20 summit rishi sunak
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP