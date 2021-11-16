UN appoints Shombi Sharp as resident coordinator in India

Shombi Sharp of the United States has been appointed as the United Nations resident coordinator in India with the host government’s approval.

The appointment of Sharp by UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres was announced on Tuesday. He will serve as the secretary-general’s representative for development at the country level and lead the UN team on the ground, including for support to India’s Covid-19 response plans to recover better for the Sustainable Development Goals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharp has more than 25 years of experience in promoting inclusive and sustainable development globally.

Sharp tweeted on Monday, “Thrilled to arrive today in our new home of Delhi, India… and on my birthday [on November 14] no less. Happy to learn it is also birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister [Jawaharlal] Nehru, celebrated as Children’s Day. [Wife] Sarah and I celebrated with a sunset stroll through the gorgeous Lodhi Garden.”

Also Read: What is International Day for Tolerance and why is it observed?

Within the UN, he most recently served as the resident coordinator in Armenia, after holding several key positions at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), where he was resident representative in Armenia, deputy country director in Lebanon, and regional HIV/AIDS practice team leader for UNDP Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before joining the UN, Sharp began his career in development with the international non-profit CARE International in Zimbabwe.

A published author on health economics, he was a US Agency for International Development (USAID) “policy champion” and a nominee for the UNDP administrator’s award.

Sharp holds a postgraduate diploma in HIV/AIDS management from the National Medical University of South Africa and Stellenbosch University in South Africa.

He has a master’s degree in economics from University of Colorado, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Kansas. He is fluent in English and Russian.