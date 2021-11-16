What is International Day for Tolerance and why is it observed?

International Day for Tolerance is commemorated every year on November 16 to foster mutual understanding among different cultures and strengthen tolerance among people.

The United Nations declared November 16 as the International Day for tolerance in 1995 as it was the same day when the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) formulated the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance.

To mark the day, various events are organised around the world at educational institutions to generate awareness about the importance of tolerance among cultures and socio-economic groups.

Unesco-Madanjeet Singh Prize

In the same year, Unesco created a prize for the promotion of tolerance and non-violence and to mark the United Nations Year for Tolerance and the 125th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi. The prize was named after Madanjeet Singh who sponsored the celebrations in the year. In 2000, Singh also became the UN’s goodwill ambassador and contributed immensely to bringing communal harmony among communities.

The prize is titled Unesco-Madanjeet Singh Prize for the Promotion of Tolerance and Non-Violence and rewards significant activities in the scientific, artistic, cultural or communication fields aimed at the promotion of a spirit of tolerance and non-violence. It is awarded every two years on November 16.

Last time, the Unesco-Madanjeet Singh Prize for the Promotion of Tolerance and Non-Violence was awarded in 2020 to the nongovernmental Centre Résolution Conflits (Centre for Resolution of Conflicts - CRC) in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The international Jury of the Prize recommended the CRC in recognition of its work for the defence of human rights, its "tireless (commitment to the) rescue of child soldiers from militia groups, and their rehabilitation and reintegration into their home communities. (CRC) also brings together communities from different tribes to live together in peace by conducting special training for this purpose," according to Unesco's site.