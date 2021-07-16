UN human rights experts ask India to halt evictions at Faridabad’s Khori village

Experts from the United Nations Human Rights on Friday called on India to halt the eviction of around 100,000 people, including 20,000 children, from Khori village in Faridabad, which began this Wednesday, and said “it is particularly important that residents be kept safe during the pandemic”.

A statement released by six special rapporteurs, who are a part of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council, said, “We appeal to the Indian government to respect its own laws and its own goal of eliminating homelessness by 2022 and to spare the homes of 100,000 people who mostly come from minority and marginalised communities...It is particularly important that residents be kept safe during the pandemic.”

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) started demolishing the village houses in pursuance to a Supreme Court order of June 7, which directed the authorities to clear encroachments from Aravalli forest land, which was designated as a protected forest in 1992, within six weeks. The court is scheduled to hear the matter next on July 19, when the MCF has to file a compliance report.

The rapporteurs said the ongoing demolition and eviction, in the midst of the monsoon rain, would put at greater risk residents who have already been severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We call on India to urgently review its plans for razing Khori Gaon and to consider regularising the settlement so as to not leave anyone homeless...No one should be forcibly evicted without adequate and timely compensation and redress,” they said.

The matter reached the UN Human Rights after a group of social activists and researchers, working for the rehabilitation of Khori residents, on June 30 reached out to Balakrishnan Rajagopal, the United Nations special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, highlighting the villagers’ plight.

The experts further said, “The lockdowns imposed during the pandemic have made it difficult for settlement residents to earn a living, and they are suffering psychologically because of the eviction threat.... It is especially important that this act of mass displacement does not happen during the pandemic.”

Rajagopal, who is one of the six special rapporteurs, on Friday tweeted about the demolition drive at Khori and said, “2,000 families left homeless in 2 days! Who will address this humanitarian crisis?”

Yashpal Yadav, deputy commissioner for Faridabad, could not be reached for comment till the filing of this copy.

Ishita Chatterjee, a PhD scholar from the faculty of architecture, building and planning, University of Melbourne, Australia, who has been studying Khori village, alleged that during the eviction drive, Haryana Police committed gross human rights violations.

“Demolition without providing alternative housing violates the right to adequate housing, security of the person and his/her right to health, food, water, livelihood and education. The authorities have also not carried out any survey or census in this region recently; so there is no record of how many residents have been rendered homeless,” she said.

Mohammed Saleem, a member of Mazdoor Awas Sangharsh Samiti of Khori Gaon, whose house was demolished on Friday, said, “These strong words will help rejuvenate our struggle for rehabilitation. The MCF must ensure basic human rights to Khori Gaon residents.They should be given food and shelter at transit camps as soon as possible.”