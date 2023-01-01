'Unacceptable...': Congress writes to Amit Shah again over Rahul Gandhi security

The Congress on Saturday yet again raised concerns over Rahul Gandhi's security arrangements amid the Bharat Jodo Yatra two days after the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said that Rahul "violated" guidelines on multiple occasions. The grand old party again wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said the letter written to Shah was followed by a response from the CRPF "against which we are raising concerns". "This is unacceptable since it does not solve issues but compounds them in more ways than one," it further highlighted.

In the earlier letter, the party had alleged security breach in the Delhi leg of the Kanyakumari to Kashmir mass contact programme, which started in September. The CRPF provides Z-plus category security to Rahul Gandhi. The security agency had responded to Congress leader KC Venugopal's allegations, saying that “the security arrangements have been fully made for Rahul Gandhi as per the guidelines”, HT had reported earlier. The CRPF cited a total of 113 violations by Gandhi amid the foot march, which has already covered thousands of kms. In reference to the Delhi leg, the agency further stressed that Rahul did not adhere to the guidelines.

The Congress in its latest letter yet again raised the issue of breach in Haryana's Sohna, and at the same time, also stressed on the lack of coordination between the CRPF and the Delhi Police. However, the security agency had earlier clarified that it had discussed the details with the city cops.

"There are multiple instances where unidentified people got very close to Rahul Gandhi, the videos and photographic proofs of the same can be shared," reads the new letter, which was shared by Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera on Twitter.

Intelligence unit personnel of the Haryana Police had intruded the Yatra, the party has said, and a complaint has been filed over it but no action has been taken.

"In true spirit of Bharat Jodo Yatra, we will move forward in faith that such security breaches will not be repeated in future that you will assist in spreading the message of unity and brotherhood as we enter the sensitive states of Jammu and Kashmir," it further stressed.

