Decomposing and covered with plastic sheets, unclaimed bodies await justice
Jul 29, 2023 12:10 AM IST
At least 147 people have been killed in ethnic clashes in Manipur, India over the past three months, leaving many bodies unclaimed and decomposing. The violence was triggered by an order to include Meiteis, the dominant community in the state, in the Scheduled Tribe list. The clashes have created fault lines and fear so deep that families are too afraid to collect the bodies of their loved ones. The violence has also made it difficult to transfer bodies between districts due to road blockades and armed defence volunteers.
CHURACHANDPUR/IMPHALThe stench is everywhere. It lingers in the air outside the main gate of Churachandpur Medical College. It grows stronger near the gate of the close-to-empty administrative building. Walk inside the front door, and it’s difficult to breathe. In rows inside the “demonstration room”, there are 20 coffins. Seventeen of them are full of bodies, wrapped in traditional Manipuri shawls — unclaimed from the violence that has claimed at least 147 lives in the state.
