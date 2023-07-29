Decomposing and covered with plastic sheets, unclaimed bodies await justice

CHURACHANDPUR/IMPHALThe stench is everywhere. It lingers in the air outside the main gate of Churachandpur Medical College. It grows stronger near the gate of the close-to-empty administrative building. Walk inside the front door, and it’s difficult to breathe. In rows inside the “demonstration room”, there are 20 coffins. Seventeen of them are full of bodies, wrapped in traditional Manipuri shawls — unclaimed from the violence that has claimed at least 147 lives in the state. A board is seen outside the main door of Imphal’s Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, where coffins are stacked. (HT Photo)