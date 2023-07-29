Home / India News / Decomposing and covered with plastic sheets, unclaimed bodies await justice

Decomposing and covered with plastic sheets, unclaimed bodies await justice

ByUtpal Parashar
Jul 29, 2023 12:10 AM IST

At least 147 people have been killed in ethnic clashes in Manipur, India over the past three months, leaving many bodies unclaimed and decomposing. The violence was triggered by an order to include Meiteis, the dominant community in the state, in the Scheduled Tribe list. The clashes have created fault lines and fear so deep that families are too afraid to collect the bodies of their loved ones. The violence has also made it difficult to transfer bodies between districts due to road blockades and armed defence volunteers.

CHURACHANDPUR/IMPHALThe stench is everywhere. It lingers in the air outside the main gate of Churachandpur Medical College. It grows stronger near the gate of the close-to-empty administrative building. Walk inside the front door, and it’s difficult to breathe. In rows inside the “demonstration room”, there are 20 coffins. Seventeen of them are full of bodies, wrapped in traditional Manipuri shawls — unclaimed from the violence that has claimed at least 147 lives in the state.

A board is seen outside the main door of Imphal’s Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, where coffins are stacked. (HT Photo)
A board is seen outside the main door of Imphal’s Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, where coffins are stacked. (HT Photo)
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out