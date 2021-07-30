Under fire for rape comments, Goa CM says statement taken out of context

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has said his comments asking parents to introspect what two girls were doing the whole night on a beach after they were raped on Sunday last were taken out of context while insisting the safety of citizens was his top priority. “Safety of children, especially the minor ones, has to be a shared responsibility. Our right to security has to be strengthened further with more cautiousness. Children, especially minors, need guidance from their elders,” Sawant said in a statement late on Thursday.

Sawant said as the head of a government and as a father of a 14-year-old daughter, he was deeply pained and disturbed over the incident. “The pain...is inexplicable. So, when I spoke about shared responsibility for minor children, it was out of concern, care, and love for my fellow citizens and our children.”

He said at no point did he try to deny the right to security. “Goa Police has been a truly professional force especially when it comes to the security of women and children. They have already acted swiftly and arrested the accused and let me assure you that I shall ensure that the culprits get the most stringent punishment under the law. The safety of our citizens is always my...top priority.”

The statement came after Sawant drew flak over his earlier comments. “The chief minister owes an apology to the parents of the minor girls. Such an irresponsible statement...very insensitive statement... when actually he should be comforting the parents, giving them solace and courage by his timely action and by actions to prevent further such instances,” said Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai.

“It is victim-blaming which is shifting the responsibility of law and order and security of the state from the government and the home department that he heads to the parents of the children.”

Aam Aadmi Party leader Rahul Mhambre said if Sawant is helpless, he is unfit for the office

In a tweet, independent legislator Rohan Khaunte said: “It is shocking that @goacm (Sawant) is blaming parents for allowing their children to venture out at night claiming that it is not safe. If the state government can’t assure us our security, who can give it? Goa has a history of being a safe state for women, that tag is being lost in @BJP4Goa (Bharatiya Janata Party) rule.”