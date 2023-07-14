Understanding the history of Delhi's flooding pattern

The Yamuna’s water level at the Old Railway Bridge in the Capital was 208.63 m at 10pm on July 13, according to Central Water Commission (CWC) data from a real-time hydrograph at the location. This is only somewhat lower than the all-time high of 208.66 metres that the hydrograph recorded in hourly readings from 6pm to 8pm on July 13. While the real-time forecasts of the CWC as of 10pm suggest that the water level in the Yamuna will decrease to 208.45 metres by 3pm on July 14, this is still above the official danger level of 205.33 metres.

Flooding seen along the Red Fort in Delhi on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)