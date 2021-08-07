Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Undertrial prisoner escapes from Covid ward of Odisha hospital

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 02:42 PM IST
The undertrial prisoner was admitted to the Covid ward at the Odisha hospital on July 31 after he tested positive. (Bloomberg/Representative Photo)

Days after two Covid patients died in a government hospital in Odisha under mysterious circumstances, an under-trial prisoner who had tested positive for the disease allegedly escaped from the Covid ward of another government hospital on Saturday.

Officials said Mirata Singh of Nayagarh district, who was arrested on charges of cannabis smuggling and lodged in Baliguda sub-jail last month, was found missing from his bed at the Covid ward of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur on Saturday morning.

“Two police personnel who had accompanied Singh to the hospital were guarding the prisoner. We have informed the police regarding the custody break. The CCTV footage will be examined on how he managed to escape,” said Prof Santosh Kumar Mishra, superintendent of the hospital.

Singh was admitted to the Covid ward at the hospital on July 31 after he tested positive. After a week-long treatment, he recovered and was about to be discharged. Police have launched a search for the escaped prisoner.

This week, a 73-year-old Covid patient was found dead in the toilet of government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack while a 25-year-old Covid patient at the same hospital died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of the hospital. Police are still probing both the deaths.

