Undertrial shot dead by 3 outside Hapur court: Police

A 35-year-old undertrial was shot dead by three unidentified assailants outside Hapur district and sessions court in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The station house officer of Kotwali Nagar police station and incharge of the police outpost at the court were suspended after the incident, a spokesman of Hapur police confirmed.

The deceased, Lakhan alias Yashpal of Anangpur village in Haryana’s Faridabad district, was an accused in a case of murder that took place in Dhaulana area in 2019.

Lakhan was attacked when he was brought to the court from Haryana for a hearing in the murder case on Tuesday morning, Hapur additional superintendent of police (ASP) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

According to police officials familiar with the matter, four to five shots were fired by the assailants who arrived on foot.

“The firing took place 25 to 30 metres outside the gate of the district and sessions court,” circle officer (city) S N Vaibhav Pandey said. Hapur superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Bhuker said the shooters went to a motorcycle parked in nearby Raghuveerganj locality and then fled from there.

Following the incident, a team of police officials, including Bhuker and Mishra, rushed to the spot and sealed the premises.

“Teams have been formed to identify and arrest the assailants,” the ASP said.

The CCTV footage of the incident is being examined and the shooters will be identified soon, a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

“Hapur Police was not informed about the movement of the undertrial from Faridabad. Major flaw is on the part of the Haryana Police and they should have informed the Uttar Pradesh Police,” the official said.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh dismissed the charge. “The local police officer was also aware of the court hearing... There was only one case against the deceased, he did not belong to any gang, no one suspected anything of this sort.”

Meanwhile, ASP Mishra denied reports that a policeman and lawyer were also injured in the attack. “We don’t have any such information,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)