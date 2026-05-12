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Unemployment rate 5% in Jan-Mar 2026

India's unemployment rate was 5% in Jan-Mar 2026, with urban areas at 6.6% and rural at 4.3%. Labour participation decreased, suggesting mixed job market conditions.

Published on: May 12, 2026 06:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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India’s headline unemployment rate was 5% in January-March 2026, according to Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday. Unemployment rate was 6.6% in urban areas and 4.3% in rural areas.

Unemployment rate 5% in Jan-Mar 2026

It is not possible to say whether the numbers for the quarter ended March signal an improvement or deterioration in labour market conditions. This is because labour market indicators are usually compared for the same period across years to account for seasonality of some jobs, such as those in agriculture. The current series of quarterly numbers from the PLFS are only available from April-June 2025 when the NSO revamped the survey to generate monthly estimates. Before this overhaul, only quarterly estimates for urban areas were published.

Sequentially, the January-March unemployment rate was 20 basis points – one basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point – higher than in October-December 2025. The increase was completely on account of rural areas, where unemployment increased by 30 basis points to 4.3% in January-March. The number decreased by 10 basis points in urban areas to 6.6%.

A lower share of agriculture meant that the quality of jobs also improved sequentially. The share of unpaid family workers (a type of self-employed worker) decreased by 60 basis points to 14.3% and that of regular wage/salaried workers increased 60 basis points to 25.5%. On the other hand, the share of casual workers and own account self-employed workers decreased and increased by 20 basis points respectively.

 
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