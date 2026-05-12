India’s headline unemployment rate was 5% in January-March 2026, according to Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday. Unemployment rate was 6.6% in urban areas and 4.3% in rural areas.

Unemployment rate 5% in Jan-Mar 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It is not possible to say whether the numbers for the quarter ended March signal an improvement or deterioration in labour market conditions. This is because labour market indicators are usually compared for the same period across years to account for seasonality of some jobs, such as those in agriculture. The current series of quarterly numbers from the PLFS are only available from April-June 2025 when the NSO revamped the survey to generate monthly estimates. Before this overhaul, only quarterly estimates for urban areas were published.

Sequentially, the January-March unemployment rate was 20 basis points – one basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point – higher than in October-December 2025. The increase was completely on account of rural areas, where unemployment increased by 30 basis points to 4.3% in January-March. The number decreased by 10 basis points in urban areas to 6.6%.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} To be sure, the sequential decline in unemployment rate in urban areas did not mean more jobs in urban areas. Part of the reason for a lower urban unemployment rate was simply fewer people seeking jobs in the quarter. The labour force participation rate (LFPR) – or the share of people working or looking for a job – decreased 30 basis points to 39.7% in urban areas and 10 basis points in rural areas to 43.1%. Overall, LFPR decreased 20 basis points to 42.2%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To be sure, the sequential decline in unemployment rate in urban areas did not mean more jobs in urban areas. Part of the reason for a lower urban unemployment rate was simply fewer people seeking jobs in the quarter. The labour force participation rate (LFPR) – or the share of people working or looking for a job – decreased 30 basis points to 39.7% in urban areas and 10 basis points in rural areas to 43.1%. Overall, LFPR decreased 20 basis points to 42.2%. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Some of the increase in unemployment rate and decline in LFPR, however, could just be the result of people moving out of agriculture in the quarter. The share of agricultural workers was 41.1% in January-March, down 2.1 percentage points from October-December. The share of secondary sector workers -- such as those in mining, manufacturing, or construction – increased by 1.2 percentage points to 25.2%; and the share of workers in services increased by 90 basis points to 33.7%. As explained above, it is not possible to say how much of this change was just a seasonal shift. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some of the increase in unemployment rate and decline in LFPR, however, could just be the result of people moving out of agriculture in the quarter. The share of agricultural workers was 41.1% in January-March, down 2.1 percentage points from October-December. The share of secondary sector workers -- such as those in mining, manufacturing, or construction – increased by 1.2 percentage points to 25.2%; and the share of workers in services increased by 90 basis points to 33.7%. As explained above, it is not possible to say how much of this change was just a seasonal shift. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A lower share of agriculture meant that the quality of jobs also improved sequentially. The share of unpaid family workers (a type of self-employed worker) decreased by 60 basis points to 14.3% and that of regular wage/salaried workers increased 60 basis points to 25.5%. On the other hand, the share of casual workers and own account self-employed workers decreased and increased by 20 basis points respectively.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON