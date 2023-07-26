18.3% unemployment rate in J&K; 29,000 posts filled since Art 370 abrogation: Govt

The unemployment rate among the persons of age group of 15-29 years in Jammu and Kashmir was 18.3%, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said in Parliament on Wednesday. On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 and 35(A) (special status). (Representative file image)

It also informed the Rajya Sabha that over 29,000 vacancies have been filled in J&K after the abrogation of article 370 in 2019.

Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai was responding to a question by Congress member of Parliament (MP) Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who asked about unemployment rate in the union territory and creation of jobs.

On a question whether unemployment rate in J&K among educated youth has reached 46.3%, Rai said in his written reply, “From the results of Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), estimates of unemployment rate is not available specifically for the educated youth in Jammu and Kashmir for the period April-June 2021.”

“However, from the PLFS conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) during July 2020-June 2021, estimate of unemployment rate according to usual status among the persons of age group 15-29 years for Jammu and Kashmir was 18.3%,” he added.

On the jobs, Rai replied that “after abrogation of article 370, large scale recruitment drive has been carried out and the government of Jammu and Kashmir has filled 29,295 vacancies.”

“Recruiting agencies have advertised 7,924 vacancies and examinations in respect of 2,504 vacancies have been conducted,” he said, while adding that identification of vacancies in the government and recruitment is a continuous and on-going process.

“The same is taken up under accelerated recruitment drive. The government of Jammu and Kashmir has taken various initiatives to bring down un-employment by implementing various self-employment schemes through different departments by providing subsidized loans for establishment of their own sustainable income generation units. A number of self-employment schemes like Mission Youth, Rural Livelihood Mission, Himayat, PMEGP, Avsar, Tejaswani are being implemented for providing employment opportunities,” he said.

