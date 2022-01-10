UNESCO agrees to publish Hindi descriptions of India's world heritage sites on WHC website

The UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre (WHC) has agreed to publish Hindi descriptions of India's UNESCO World Heritage Sites on the WHC website.

The information was shared by the Permanent Delegation of India to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris on Monday.

“The Permanent Delegation of India is very pleased to announce that on the occasion of World Hindi Day, the Director of the World Heritage Centre has informed us that UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre has agreed to publish Hindi descriptions of India’s UNESCO World Heritage sites on the WHC websites. We welcome this historic decision,” it said in a statement.

The ministry of external affairs celebrated the programme on World Hindi Day virtually. The programme was presided over by minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, the MEA said in a statement.

During this programme, messages by Prime Minister Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar were read out. The prime minister said Hindi plays an important role in spreading our knowledge and culture due to its simplicity, according to the statement.

The PM said the increasing use of Hindi in the field of information technology and technology as well as its popularity among the youth present a bright future for it.

In his message, Jaishankar said that together "we are continuously moving towards our goal of taking Hindi to the global stage".

Lekhi said various steps have been taken by the MEA to promote the study of Hindi abroad. She said the government has established about 50 Chairs, including 13 Hindi Chairs, in universities abroad to promote Indian languages, culture and studies. She further said that Hindi language is taught in more than 670 educational institutions in more than 100 countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

