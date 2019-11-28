e-paper
Unhappy with wife’s habit of posting Tik Tok videos, man strangles her to death

According to police, Siddala Chinna Nasaraiah strangulated his wife Gorrapati Suvartha (19) and later burnt her body in a cremation ground in Potluru village of Savalyapuram block in Guntur district.

india Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Vijaywada
Though the incident occurred on November 17, the police cracked the case 10 days later after thorough investigation. Image used for representational purpose only.
Though the incident occurred on November 17, the police cracked the case 10 days later after thorough investigation. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo: Shutterstock/ Getty images)
         

Andhra Pradesh police have arrested a man who killed his wife for posting videos on social media app TikTok despite his objections.

Though the incident occurred on November 17, the police cracked the case 10 days later after thorough investigation.

The couple, working as salespersons in a leading private company, had married five years ago and they had a two-year-old daughter. Suvartha had the habit of making TikTok videos but her husband was unhappy over this. He was also doubting her fidelity.

Police said Suvartha had recently left the house and after leaving their daughter with her parents she was living in a hostel in Sattenapalli town in Guntur district. She reportedly continued to post TikTok videos, further angering her husband.

Nasaraiah persuaded her to return home on November 14. Three days later, he along with his younger brother Chinna Venkaiah committed the crime. Police said Nasaraiah strangled her with a piece of cloth. Later, they took the body on a two-wheeler to a cremation ground near the village and burnt it.

Police took up the investigation after complaints that an unknown person was burnt. The investigators identified the victim from ornaments. The CCTV footage at the local petrol pump revealed that Nasaraiah was the only one to buy petrol in a bottle on the night of November 17. They grilled the accused, who confessed to the crime. His brother was also arrested.

