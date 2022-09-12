At UNHRC, India expresses concern over Lanka's lack of progress on solution to Tamil issue

India on Monday expressed its concern over of the lack of any measurable progress by the Sri Lankan government on its commitment towards reaching a political solution on the Tamil issue.

Speaking at the interactive dialogue on report of OHCHR on promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka at the 51st session of the Human Rights Council, the Indian delegation said it “notes with concern the lack of measurable progress by Govt of Sri Lanka on their commitments of a political solution to ethnic issue”.

India said its consistent view on peace and reconciliation in the neighbouring island nation has been been for a political settlement within the framework of an United Sri Lanka, ensuring justice, peace, equality and dignity for the Tamil living there.

It said the current crisis in Sri Lanka has demonstrated the limitations of a debt-driven economy and the impact it has on the standard of living.

India further said that it is in the best interests of Sri Lanka to build capacity of its citizens and work towards their empowerment, for which devolution of power to the grassroots level is a prerequisite.

A top UNHRC official said Sri Lanka should improve human rights and strengthen institutions to tackle the humanitarian challenges that have sprung from its worst financial crisis in seven decades.

UN member states and international financial institutions should support Sri Lanka as it tries to assist millions struggling with food, fuel, power and medicine shortages, said Nada Al-Nashif, UN acting high commissioner for human rights.

She also urged Sri Lanka's new government, led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, to end the use of security laws to arrest protest leaders who helped oust former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in July.

(With agency inputs)

