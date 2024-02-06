Uttarakhand UCC bill LIVE: Uniform Civil Code bill to be tabled in Assembly

Uttarakhand UCC bill LIVE: The Uniform Civil Code Bill is set to be presented in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on Tuesday during the ongoing special session, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after the Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the final draft of the UCC on Sunday, advocating for uniform civil laws for all communities in the state. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during cabinet meeting (File)

Union Minister for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, stated on Monday that the Uniform Civil Code is currently under consultation and is being reviewed by the Law Commission of India. Meghwal said, “This is not just the issue of the Centre; the makers of the Constitution had discussed this even when the Constitution was being made...Right now, this matter is under consideration with the Law Commission of India and is in the consultation process. The states can fix it or improve it, and the government of Goa has already worked on UCC. The Uttarakhand government has approved this in the cabinet and as soon as we get a report by the Law Commission, we will inform you.”

UCC, or Uniform Civil Code, pertains to a comprehensive set of laws intended to replace diverse customary laws observed across various faiths and tribes. It aims to regulate matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and maintenance uniformly. In the Constitution, it is a component of the non-justiciable directive principles of state policy. Ahead of the state assembly elections in February 2022, Chief Minister Dhami declared that the adoption of the UCC would be the initial decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government if elected.