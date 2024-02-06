Uttarakhand UCC bill LIVE: Uniform Civil Code bill to be tabled in Assembly
Uttarakhand UCC bill LIVE: The Uniform Civil Code pertains to a comprehensive set of laws intended to replace customary laws across various faiths and tribes.
Uttarakhand UCC bill LIVE: The Uniform Civil Code Bill is set to be presented in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on Tuesday during the ongoing special session, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after the Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the final draft of the UCC on Sunday, advocating for uniform civil laws for all communities in the state.
Union Minister for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, stated on Monday that the Uniform Civil Code is currently under consultation and is being reviewed by the Law Commission of India. Meghwal said, “This is not just the issue of the Centre; the makers of the Constitution had discussed this even when the Constitution was being made...Right now, this matter is under consideration with the Law Commission of India and is in the consultation process. The states can fix it or improve it, and the government of Goa has already worked on UCC. The Uttarakhand government has approved this in the cabinet and as soon as we get a report by the Law Commission, we will inform you.”
UCC, or Uniform Civil Code, pertains to a comprehensive set of laws intended to replace diverse customary laws observed across various faiths and tribes. It aims to regulate matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and maintenance uniformly. In the Constitution, it is a component of the non-justiciable directive principles of state policy. Ahead of the state assembly elections in February 2022, Chief Minister Dhami declared that the adoption of the UCC would be the initial decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government if elected.
- Feb 06, 2024 10:01 AM IST
‘They only have issues such as Hindu-Muslim’: Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand
"The BJP does not have anything to tell to people ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Yesterday, a BJP MP (Harnath Singh Yadav) demanded the immediate abolition of the Places of Worship Act, and today, the Uttarakhand government will introduce the UCC (Uniform Civil Code). They only have issues such as Hindu-Muslim, Mandir-Masjid, Love Jihad, Hijab, etc. to raise," says Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand on UCC BillFeb 06, 2024 09:40 AM IST
‘UCC an important issue…should give time to hold discussion’: Congress leader Bhuwan Kapri on UCC Bill
"UCC (Uniform Civil Code) is an important issue. All members (of the Assembly) should've been given at least one day to read about the Bill. They have said that the Bill will be tabled in the morning (today) and discussion would be held in the afternoon. Adequate time should be given to hold discussion over this important issue," says Congress leader Bhuwan Kapri on UCC Bill.Feb 06, 2024 09:26 AM IST
‘Very unfortunate’: Congress leader Surendra Rajput on UCC Bill
"It is very unfortunate. The Bill, which should be made by the (central) government and on which the discussion should be held in the Lok Sabha, is being introduced by BJP in states where it is in power," says Congress leader Surendra Rajput on UCC Bill set to be tabled in Uttarakhand today.Feb 06, 2024 09:09 AM IST
Watch: Enhanced security measures have been implemented outside the Uttarakhand Assembly in Dehradun
Enhanced security measures have been implemented outside the Uttarakhand Assembly in Dehradun. The presentation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill is scheduled for today in the House, and it will be followed by a discussion.Feb 06, 2024 08:47 AM IST
Uniform Civil Code bill to be tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly today
The government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Uttarakhand is set to present the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday.
