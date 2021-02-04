Union Budget focuses on farmer empowerment: PM Modi at Chauri Chaura event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that several measures have been taken in the 2021-22 Union Budget for the empowerment of farmers. This comes amid farmers’ continuing their protest on Delhi borders since November last year and several rounds of failed talks with the Centre.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations virtually where he also released a stamp to mark the occasion, the PM said, “For the mandis to become markets of profit for farmers, the Central government has decided to connect over 1,000 mandis with eNAM (online agriculture trading platform). Farmers will be able to sell their produce with ease anywhere in the country.”

In the past six years, several measures have been taken by the Centre towards making farmers self- dependent. During the Covid pandemic, the country continued to move forward and the farmers contributed with record grain production, he said.

“To develop rural areas, the Centre has allocated ₹40,000 crore for development of rural infrastructure. Farmers will directly benefit from investment in the infrastructure sector. The decision of the Centre will make farmers ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-dependent). Agriculture will turn into a profitable venture for farmers.”

“Efforts of the government are changing the scenario in Gorakhpur region, known as the land of revolutionaries. Earlier, factories were closed, roads were damaged and hospitals remained closed. Now, Gorakhpur fertiliser factory is starting. Farmers will benefit and the young will get employment,’ he said.

Talking about the Union Budget, he said, “Before the budget was presented, several experts said the country has faced a crisis and the Centre will have to increase taxes, put burden on the common man. But the Centre ensured that no burden was put on the people,” Modi said.

Attacking the previous governments, he said, “For decades, the budget meant launch of projects or programmes in the names of a few people. The budget had virtually turned into a ‘baahi-khata’ (account book) of income and expenditure.”

“Even common people prepare income and expenditure of their household, keeping in mind their present and future needs. But previours governments had made the budget a medium of announcements that were not fulfilled,” Modi said.

India’s fight against Covid pandemic is being appreciated world-over. Several countries are learning from our Covid vaccination drive. Along with manufacturing Covid vaccine, India is exporting it to needy countries, he said.

“Now, the Centre is working to provide quality medical facilities to people in rural areas so that they do not have to go to cities for treatment of minor health problems...The Centre has increased budget allocation for the health sector,” he said.

The Chauri Chaura incident is regarded as a crucial event in India’s independence movement. On February 4, 1922, supporters of the Non-Cooperation Movement clashed with police which opened fire.

In retaliation, the demonstrators set fire to the Chauri Chaura police post in which 23 personnel were killed. The killing led to the arrest of many demonstrators. While 228 put on trial, 172 of them were ordered to be executed, six of them died during the trial and the remaining were sentenced to jail terms.