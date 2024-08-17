Union Cabinet approves three metro rail and two airports projects

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved five infrastructure projects across four states, three to boost mass-transit in Bengaluru, Thane and Pune, and two to augment air connectivity in Bihar and West Bengal. Information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that with this, the Union government has approved infrastructure projects worth nearly ₹ 2 lakh crore since assuming office in June, making it clear that its priority was to generate jobs and boost connectivity to further economic growth. (Hindustan Times)

Information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that with this, the Union government has approved infrastructure projects worth nearly ₹2 lakh crore since assuming office in June, making it clear that its priority was to generate jobs and boost connectivity to further economic growth.

The proposals were approved at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vaishnaw said, “..This is aspirational India...there is major focus on infrastructure of the country to increase its growth and productivity. Modi government in its third phase, especially after June 1, has sanctioned projects of 1.54 lakh crore which includes Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport, eight each new railway line projects and road corridor projects, offshore wind energy projects and Vadhvan port...”

The three new mass-transit proposals -- Integral Ring Metro Rail Project corridor in Thane and extensions of metro networks in Pune and Bengaluru – add up to 78 km in length and are set to be operationalised in 2029. They will add to the country’s growing metro network, which is already the world’s third largest.

Two of the three projects are in Maharashtra, which is due to go to the polls later this year. “It is our constant endeavour to ensure Maharashtra gets modern infrastructure,” Modi said in a post on X.

The 29-km corridor in Thane metro will run along the periphery of the west side of the city – considered a stronghold of chief minister Eknath Shine – with 22 stations. The network is encompassed by the Ulhas River on one side and Sanjay Gandhi National Park on the other, a government note said. The Thane metro project will cost Rs.12,200.10 crore, with equal equity from the Government of India and the Maharashtra government as well as part-funding from bilateral agencies, as is the norm for all metro projects in the country.

For Pune, the cabinet approved the Swargate to Katraj Underground Line extension of the existing PCMC-Swargate Metro Line of Pune Metro Phase-I project. This new extension is known as the Line-l B extension and will span 5.46 km and will include three underground stations, connecting key areas such as Market Yard, Bibwewadi, Balaji Nagar, and the Katraj suburbs. The extension is set to be operationalised in February 2029 at an estimated cost of ₹2954.53 crore, the note added.

For Bengaluru – which frequently makes headlines for its traffic snarls – the Cabinet approved the phase-3 of metro with two elevated corridors for a length of 44.65 km with 31 stations. The first corridor will connect JP Nagar 4th Phase with Kempapura (along Outer Ring Road West) for a length of 32.15 km with 22 stations and the second corridor from Hosahalli to Kadabagere (along Magadi Road) for a length of 12.50 km with nine stations.

“A boost for Namma Bengaluru’s infrastructure...the metro network of the city expands with the Cabinet approving 2 new corridors, consisting 30 more stations. This will enhance the commuter experience and boost ease of living,” Modi said.

The two corridors will connect key areas of the city, which include Peenya Industrial Area, IT industries on Bannerghatta road and Outer Ring Road, Textile and Engineering items Manufacturing units on Tumakuru Road and ORR, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and major educational institutions such as PES University, Ambedkar College, Polytechnic College, KLE College, Dayanandsagar University, among others.

As part of the extension, multi-modal integration is planned at 10 locations in JP Nagar 4th Phase, JP Nagar, Kamakya, Mysore Road, Sumanahalli, Peenya, BEL Circle, Hebbal, Kempapura, Hosahalli and provides interchanges with existing and under construction metro stations, BMTC Bus stands, rail stations, proposed Suburban (K-RIDE) Stations. Further all these stations are proposed with dedicated bus bays, pick up and drop off bays, pedestrian paths, IPT/auto rickshaw stands.

“The MRTS network, including metro and suburban rail, forms a key strategy for sustainable mobility in Bengaluru. Governments should fast track both approval and execution of the full master plan network of MRTS, to make Bengaluru sustainable and liveable,” said Ashish Verma, convenor of the Sustainable Transportation Lab at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs also approved the proposal of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development of a new airport in Bihta, Bihar and new terminal building in Bagdogra, Siliguri. The new airport in Bihar will be built at an estimated cost of Rs.1,413 crore whereas the new terminal building in Bagdogra is likely to cost 1549 crore.

“Bagdgora is a rapidly growing place and it is important for connectivity with the northeast. A civil aviation complex will be constructed here at a cost of ₹1,549 crore... Bihta has an operation defence airport, which is 28 km away from Patna. A civil airport will be developed here at a cost of ₹1,413 crore,” Vaishnaw said at the cabinet briefing.

The government said that the infrastructure project in Bihar represents a strategic move to address the anticipated saturation of capacity at Patna Airport. “While AAI is already in the process of constructing a new terminal building at Patna Airport, further expansion is constrained by limited land availability,” a statement from the government read.

It further stated, “The proposed new integrated terminal building at Bihta Airport spans 66,000 sqm and is designed to handle 3000 peak hour passengers (PHP) and annually cater to 50 lakh passengers. This will be further expanded by another 50 Lakh whenever it is required and ultimate capacity would be one crore passengers per annum.”

Key components of the project, the government said, will include the construction of an apron capable of accommodating 10 parking bays suitable for aircraft such as Airbus’ A321 and A320 and Boeing’s B737-800 as well as two link taxiways.

Similarly, in Bagdogra- which is a military airport – the proposed terminal building will spread across an area of 70,390 sqm and is designed to accommodate 3000 peak hour passengers (PHP), with an annual capacity to handle 10 million passengers.

Key components of the project will include the construction of an apron capable of accommodating 10 parking bays suitable for A321 aircraft as well as two link taxiways and multi-level car parking.

“Emphasising environmental responsibility, the terminal building will be a green building, integrating renewable energy sources and maximising natural lighting to minimise ecological footprint,’ the government statement said.

“This development is poised to significantly enhance Bagdogra airport’s operational efficiency and passenger experience, reinforcing its role as a pivotal air travel hub for the region,” it added.