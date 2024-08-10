Union Cabinet approves clean plant programme to boost horticulture

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved a “clean plant programme”, an integrated horticulture development project aimed at tackling diseases caused by viruses in fruit and vegetable crops, along with nine state-of-the-art centres that will facilitate the scheme, Union information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, briefing reporters. The horticulture development project is aimed at tackling diseases in plants (Representative Photo)

The programme will ensure farmers get access to high-quality disease-free planting material developed by nurseries that will be certified for propagating superior quality saplings and seeds, according to a Cabinet note. The programme will be implemented by the National Horticulture Board in association with the Indian Council for Agricultural Research.

The minister said the programme, worth Rs.1,765 crore, will address different agro-climatic zones by developing region-specific varieties of “clean plants,” which refers to disease-free traits. “Horticulture is a major source of income for farmers. This project will help raise both productivity and quality of our fruits and vegetables,” Vaishnaw added.

Depending on their locations, the nine centres will cater to grapes, apples, almonds, walnuts, citrus fruits, mango, guava, avocado, litchi, and pomegranate, among major fruits, the note added.

High-quality fruits will enhance India’s export potential, the minister said, adding that the value of shipments of horticulture produce from the country had gone up to over ₹50,000 crore in the past 10 years. “This year’s budget talked about emphasis on agricultural research. This programme is a step in that direction.”

The Cabinet also cleared an extension of the PM Jeevan programme that promotes production of ethanol from biomass by another five years at a cost of Rs.1,900 crore, the minister announced. According to Vaishnaw, this will help to increase ethanol output in the country and increase blending of petrol. Ten years ago, the blending rate stood at 1.5%, while in July 2024, that number had risen to 16%. Ethanol would also be blended with aviation turbine fuel, he said.

Mixing petrol with ethanol is a high-priority national programme to help lessen the amount of oil India imports. Ethanol can also be produced from rice, maize, and biomass. On June 5, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the advancing of the target year for 20% ethanol-blending in petrol by to 2025.