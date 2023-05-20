Centre’s control over Delhi in line with systems for federal capitals: Officials

The Union government’s control over the national capital’s administration ensures better coordination, prioritises national interest, and allows comprehensive planning and decision-making taking into account the diverse needs and aspirations of Delhi’s residents, officials said on Saturday, citing similar systems for federal capitals globally.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (left) and LG VK Saxena (right) (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials said Washington DC, Berlin, Paris, Ottawa, and Canberra are under the control of respective federal governments amid the controversy over the Union government’s move to issue an ordinance restoring to itself the power over “services” through amendments in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, 1991.

The move came a week after the Supreme Court ruled that the Delhi government has control over bureaucrats assigned to departments under its purview.

Also Read: Centre moves ordinance to negate SC verdict on Delhi services

The officials said the Union government has a broader perspective on governance and policymaking, considering the interests of the entire country while justifying the need for bringing the ordinance.

The ordinance introduced a new chapter in the GNCTD Act, Part IVA, to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority and a Public Service Commission for transfers and postings of the officers serving in the affairs of the Delhi government, with the lieutenant governor being the final authority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government criticised the ordinance as “unconstitutional”.

One of the officials cited above said Delhi serves as the political, economic, and cultural hub of India. “The Central government’s control ensures that policies and decisions taken for the city align with national objectives, leading to better economic growth, infrastructure development, and cultural preservation,” said the official, who did not want to be named.

“Being a Union territory, Delhi has a unique status, and the Central government represents the interests of the entire nation. Having control over the administration allows the Central government to ensure that national interests are prioritised over local considerations.”

The official said the Central government has the authority to implement national laws, regulations, and policies in Delhi. “This ensures uniformity in governance and avoids potential conflicts or discrepancies that could arise from differing regional rules, regulations, and legislation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A second official cited the example of Washington DC, which is under the direct control of the US federal government. “In Washington DC, there is only a mayor and no elected government.”

Canberra, the capital of Australia, similarly has its own government but the federal government maintains significant control over key areas such as governance, planning, and major infrastructure projects.

In Ottawa, Canada, the federal government has jurisdiction over aspects of the city’s governance, including land use planning, major infrastructure development, and diplomatic relations.

Federal governments govern Berlin and Paris and look after issues related to security, policy coordination, and foreign affairs.

“These case studies highlight different models of governance where the capital city is under the control of the Central government, ensuring coordination, national representation, and alignment with national priorities,” said the second official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To be sure, the same argument would have held when a Bharatiya Janata Party government ruled over the Union Territory, and the fact that no one raised it then lends credence to the argument that the Union government’s moves are largely driven by politics and its antipathy towards the AAP that governs Delhi.

On the national security aspect, officials said the Union government is responsible for national security and defence. The officials added having control over the administration of Delhi ensures effective coordination and implementation of security measures in the capital city.

“When Delhi was declared the National Capital Territory (NCT) in the year 1991, by a Constitutional Amendment, the concept was made clear that since Delhi was the seat of the Union Government, there cannot be dual authority and responsibility,” said the second officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A third official elaborated on why the Union government needs to be in the driving seat in Delhi. “The Central government has access to national resources and expertise, which can be effectively utilised in managing and developing Delhi. It can allocate funds, implement national schemes, and leverage its network of experts, resources, and institutions to drive development in the city, which as the capital city, deserves to be the shining light among all urban centres.”

Also Read: ‘Centre plotting to reverse SC order’: Arvind Kejriwal amid Delhi govt official’s transfer row

The third official added it also prevents potential conflicts of interest and ensures that decisions are made in the best interest of the nation as a whole, rather than being influenced by local or regional politics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Central government’s control over Delhi’s administration allows for a consistent and unified approach in matters of public welfare, such as healthcare, education, and social security, ensuring equitable distribution of resources and services to all residents,” said the second official.

The official said the Union government can also leverage its influence and diplomatic relations at the international level to attract foreign investment, promote tourism, and foster economic growth in Delhi, benefiting the city as well as the nation as a whole.

“The aggressive nature of Delhi government’s moves, most of which appeared primed to instigate the Central government, were contrary to previous years when different parties ruled at the Centre and the state of Delhi.”

The official said such acrimonious attacks on the Union government were largely unknown. “...wider outlook [of the Central government] allows for comprehensive planning and decision-making that takes into account the diverse needs and aspirations of Delhi’s residents,” said the first official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official added Delhi also hosts diplomatic missions and international organisations. “[Thus, a Central control] ensures effective coordination with foreign governments and facilitates the smooth functioning of these diplomatic entities.”

The third official said the Union government’s control is in the interest of Delhi residents so that their interests and rights are protected, promoting inclusivity and harmony among the various communities residing in the city.

“The Central government has the power to allocate and deploy resources efficiently in Delhi. This can be crucial during times of emergencies, such as natural disasters or public health crises, where a centralised approach can ensure swift and effective response measures,” said the first officer.

The official said subsequently the Union government has the authority to address interstate disputes or conflicts involving Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}