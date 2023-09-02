Oppn, govt lock horns over plan for ‘1 nation, 1 election’

The Union government’s decision to set up a committee to explore the feasibility of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies sparked a political controversy on Friday, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defending the move and the Opposition alleging that it was “against the interests” of the country.

Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said the Opposition was scared of the government’s proposal while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the initiative will spur development.

“There will be a discussion (on ‘One Nation, One Election’) in Parliament. Why is the Opposition scared (about it)? Democracy is about evolution; India is the mother of democracy. This is part of evolution,” Joshi said.

In response, the Congress alleged that the Centre’s move came because the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sensed it would be trounced by the INDIA bloc in the general elections. The Shiv Sena (UBT) said the government needed to discuss the concept of One Nation, One Election with other political parties before implementing it. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) termed the decision “totally undemocratic”.

The reactions came hours after the Union government announced a committee to explore the possibility of simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, sparking a debate on an issue with far-reaching impact on politics, Constitution, and federalism.

The panel -- to be headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind -- was announced amid speculation that some legislation to align national and state elections could be introduced in the upcoming five-day special session of Parliament from September 18.

Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said the BJP had “sensed its defeat” in the upcoming general elections, which are scheduled for April-May next year.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is so worried due to the INDIA alliance that he and the central government have sensed they are not going to win the 2024 elections and the BJP’s defeat is also certain in the states where assembly elections are going to be held this year,” he said.

Rajasthan is one of the states slated to go to the polls later this year.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said holding simultaneous elections was not possible without taking the nod of state assemblies.

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said the BJP was scared of the INDIA bloc, and hence, wanted to hold polls early.

“The central government is afraid of the manner in which 28 parties have come together and are meeting for a third time…,” he said, referring to the two-day meeting of the INDIA bloc in Mumbai that concluded on Friday. “They want to conduct the (Lok Sabha) elections earlier,” he added.

The BJP hailed the government’s move.

“It is a pleasure to know that a committee has been formed for One Nation-One Election under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind. On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this innovative initiative… This is an excellent initiative that will not only accelerate development but will also ensure the prosperity and stability of democracy, benefiting the lives of every citizen. I welcome this wholeheartedly, “ said Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the country will progress by the move. “The decision to form the committee for this (One Nation, One Election) and a person like Ramnath Kovind who has such a long experience and has been the President of the country as well accepting this responsibility (chairperson of the committee) is a great thing and we welcome such an initiative,” Dhami told ANI.

But the Opposition was not impressed. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut called the move a “conspiracy to postpone polls” in the country. “We need fair elections which are not happening now,” he said.

“One Nation, One Election concept needs to be put forward to political parties across the spectrum, then the thoughts, contribution, deliberation, and discussion would take place, and then the decision would come,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai said.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said simultaneous polls were against the interests of the country”. “Ever since the idea was mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the DMK has all along been opposing it as part of its Dravidian ideology of good governance,” he said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) member Sujan Chakraborty said the concept of unity in diversity was getting compromised by such a move. “The formation of such a committee is not democratic at all,” he said.

The National Conference (NC said the party had “some reservations” but would give a detailed response only after the committee submitted a report on the issue.

“There are many things in it on which we want to react, but, as of now, the Kovind committee has been mandated to submit a report on it, so, it is better to wait for some time. But, once this report comes, the NC will give its detailed response then,” party spokesperson for the Maharashtra unit, Imran Nabi Dar, said.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha said it will go with the nation if a legislation is made for holding Lok Sabha and state assembly polls simultaneously.

“Our chief minister Naveen Patnaik has always said that BJD is better prepared to face elections than any other political party in the state… BJD has no difficulties,” said former minister and senior BJD lawmaker Badrinarayan Patra. Since 2004, Odisha has held simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and state assembly.

(With agency inputs)