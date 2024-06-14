Union health minister JP Nadda chairs meeting to review 100-day health goals

New Delhi: In his first meeting to review health goals meant to be achieved in the first 100 days of the newly-formed government, Union health minister JP Nadda focused on taking measures for tobacco control among youth, according to the health ministry statement. Union health minster JP Nadda chairs first meeting after assume charge (Twitter/@JPNadda)

“The Union Health Minister highlighted the need for targeted campaigns towards the youth for tobacco control. He emphasized on the need for creating awareness on NCDs (non-communicable diseases) and harmful effects of tobacco in scientific as well as in simple language for the common man to understand,” reads the statement.

Most adults who use tobacco start when they are children or young adults, with lifetime users most likely to become hooked before the age of 21 years, according to various reports.

According to Global Adult Tobacco Survey data, the prevalence of tobacco use among persons aged 15-17 was 27% in 2016-17, and the mean age at initiation of tobacco use in the corresponding age bracket was 17.8 years. While there has been an overall decline, still, tobacco use poses a severe threat to public health.

On World No Tobacco Day, the Union health secretary, Apurva Chandra, also mentioned that India loses 1.3 million people annually to tobacco use.

Taking stock of the overview of the ministry’s functioning, Nadda directed that emphasis should be given to the quality of health facilities and health systems.

“He laid stress upon the expansion of health assurance coverage under the AB PMJAY [Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana] and leveraging technology in programmes such as immunisation and health emergency response management. He expressed his concern about the growing incidence of Non-Communicable Diseases and the importance of awareness regarding healthy diet and lifestyle,” the ministry stated.

According to people familiar with the matter, the health ministry’s 100-day plan as part of the larger 100-day agenda of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government includes the launch of the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX), a special drive against tobacco use, especially among young and adolescents, a national campaign against non-communicable diseases, and the deployment of Arogya Maitri Disaster Management Cube-BHISHM, (revolutionary mobile hospitals equipped with cutting-edge technology) and U-WIN portal for felicitation of registration of immunization for children.