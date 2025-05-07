Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs security review meet post Operation Sindoor

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a security review meeting in New Delhi with the Lieutenant Governors and Chief Ministers of border states adjoining Pakistan and Nepal. Amit Shah expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm resolve and decision regarding Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

The meeting was attended via video conferencing by the Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and West Bengal, and a representative from the Sikkim government, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In the meeting, Shah said that after the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the country would give a befitting reply to the perpetrators and supporters of the terror attack.

The Home Minister expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm resolve and decision regarding Operation Sindoor. He stated that Operation Sindoor is a befitting reply from Bharat to those who dare to challenge India's borders, military, and citizens. All Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors present in the meeting congratulated Prime Minister Modi and the three armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

Union Home Minister said that, without ignoring the Pahalgam terrorist attack, an appropriate response was given through Operation Sindoor, sending a strong message to the world. He said that Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces against terrorist camps after specific inputs, is a testament to the Modi government's zero tolerance policy against terrorism to the entire world. Shah said that the unity shown by the country at this time has boosted the morale of the countrymen.

Amit Shah said that in the intervening night of May 6 to 7, 2025, the Indian armed forces attacked nine specific locations linked to terrorists, destroying their infrastructure.

The Home Minister said that in the operation carried out by Indian armed forces, terrorist training camps, weapon bases, and hideouts of organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, and other terrorist groups were completely destroyed.

Union Home Minister said that all states should make their preparations as per the guidelines issued for the mock drill. He said that arrangements should be made for smooth operation of essential services like hospitals, fire brigade etc. and uninterrupted supply of essential goods should be ensured.

The Home Minister asked the states to keep SDRF, Civil Defence, Home Guards, NCC etc. on alert to deal with any situation. He said that efforts should be made to ensure public participation through citizens and non-governmental organisations.

Amit Shah said that strict vigil should be kept on anti-national propaganda by unwanted elements on social and other media platforms, and prompt action should be taken in coordination with state governments and central agencies.

The Home Minister said that every effort should be made to maintain seamless communication, and the security of vulnerable points should also be further strengthened. He asked the states to stop spreading unnecessary fear among the public and take steps to spread awareness among the people against rumours.

He said that coordination between the local administration, the army and the paramilitary forces should be further enhanced.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), including the Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), and Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), were also present.