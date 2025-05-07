‘Stay alert to deal with any situation’: Amit Shah tells 10 border states after Op Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with the chief ministers, chief secretaries and police chiefs of 10 states and union territories that share borders with Pakistan and Nepal and asked them to make preparations for smooth operations of essential services, stay on alert to deal with any situation and keep a strict vigil on anti-national agenda in the wake of India’s precision strikes on nine terror targets across the border. Union home minister Amit Shah told chief ministers of the 10 border states that they must make arrangements “for smooth operation of essential services like hospitals, fire brigade” as well as uninterrupted supply of essential goods (ANI)

The meeting was held through video conferencing and was attended by chief ministers, directors general of police, and chief secretaries of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, and West Bengal. Lt Governors of the union territories of J&K and Ladakh as well as senior home ministry officials including Union home secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau (IB) director Tapan Deka, Border Security Force (BSF) director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary, and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) chief RS Bhatti were also present.

According to a statement issued by the ministry of home affairs, the CMs and LGs congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

Shah said Operation Sindoor by Indian armed forces against terrorist camps based on specific inputs was “a testament to Modi government’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism” and underlined that “an appropriate response was given, sending a strong message to the world”.

He told the chief ministers about the operation, in which Indian armed forces attacked nine specific locations to destroy the terror infrastructure.

“The home minister said that in the operation carried out by Indian armed forces, terrorist training camps, weapon bases, and hideouts of organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, and other terrorist groups were completely destroyed,” the MHA statement said.

Shah asserted that Operation Sindoor was a befitting reply to those who dare to challenge India’s borders, military and citizens, as promised by PM Modi after April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

According to the MHA statement, Shah underlined the need for cooperation from the states and told the chief ministers to make arrangements “for smooth operation of essential services like hospitals, fire brigade” and ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods.

“The home minister asked the states to keep State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defence, Home Guards, NCC (National Cadet Corps) etc. on alert to deal with any situation. He said that efforts should be made to ensure public participation through citizens and non-governmental organisations,” MHA said quoting Shah.

He added that states should make their preparations as per the guidelines issued for the mock drill.

During the meeting, Shah asserted that there is a need to keep a strict vigil on “anti-national propaganda by unwanted elements on social and other media platforms and prompt action should be taken in coordination with state governments and central agencies”.

“Shah said that every effort should be made to maintain seamless communication and the security of vulnerable points should also be further strengthened. He also asked the states to stop spreading unnecessary fear among the public and take steps to spread awareness among the people against rumours,” the ministry said.

Shah stressed that coordination between the local administration, army and paramilitary forces “should be further enhanced”.

The home minister had earlier in the day asked all chiefs of paramilitary forces to call back all personnel from leave and strengthen deployment at border outposts and assist the local border population.