Why India attacked 9 terror camps under Operation Sindoor? Significance explained

The Indian armed forces on Wednesday carried out strikes against nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that “focused strikes” were against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning. But why did India choose these sites? Here's a detailed explainer on the significance of these sites and their roles in peddling terrorism into India. Markaz Subhan Allah, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab.

Markaz Subhan Allah, Jaish-e-Mohammad Bahawalpur, Pakistan

Markaz Subhan Allah is located at NH-5 (Karachi-Torkham Highway) on the outskirts of Bahawalpur at Karachi Mor, Bahawalpur, Punjab, Pakistan. This is the main centre of the JeM for the training and indoctrination of youth. It is spread over a 15-acre area.

This Markaz serves as the operational headquarters of the JeM and is associated with terrorist planning, including the Pulwama attack. The perpetrators of the Pulwama attack were trained at this camp.

Besides the residences of important JeM functionaries, the complex houses more than 600 cadres. Maulana Rafiqullah, former religious trainer at Markaz Usman-o-Ali, has been the chief instructor at Markaz since mid-2022.

It is located at an aerial distance of 100.4 km (approx.) from IB opposite Khajuwala, Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Markaz Taiba, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Muridke

Established in the year 2000, Markaz Taiba is the ‘alma mater’ and the most important training centre of the LeT located in Nangal Sahdan, Muridke, Sheikhupura.

The complex spreads across 82 acres and comprises a madrassa, market, residential area for terror entities, sports facility, a fish farm and agricultural tracts.

The complex holds an arms and physical training facility, as well as for dawah and radicalisation/indoctrination for terror entities -- both from within Pakistan and abroad.

This markaz serves as a mushrooming ground for the radicalisation of students to motivate them to join armed jihad. It can be compared to a terror factory.

At the behest of Pakistan’s ISI, all the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, including Ajmal Kasab, were imparted ‘Daura-e-Ribbat’ (intelligence training) at this facility. David Coleman Headley and Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the prime conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, had visited Muridke along with Abdul Rehman Sayed alias Pasha, Haroon and Khurram (co-conspirators) on the instructions of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

LeT ideologues Amir Hamza, Abdul Rehman Abid and Zafar Iqbal reside in the premises of this Markaz. LeT commanders Khubaib, Isa and Qasim frequently visit this Markaz.

Sarjal/Tehra Kalan facility, Jaish-e-Mohammad Shakargarh, District Narowal, Punjab, Pakistan

Tehra Kalan or Sarjal facility is the main launching site of the JeM for infiltration of terrorists into J&K. It is located in the Shakargarh Tehsil of Narowal District in Punjab, Pakistan. This facility is located inside the premises of a primary health centre in the Tehra Kalan Village of the Sarjal area to conceal its real purpose. The terror backers, Pak ISI, have facilitated the setting up of such launch facilities along IB and the LoC in government buildings to hide/conceal terror infrastructure.

This JeM facility holds special prominence due to its proximity of around 06 km from IB in Samba Sector of Jammu, J&K. This facility serves as the base for the digging of cross-border tunnels for infiltration of terrorists. Pak ISI and JeM have developed a network of underground tunnels in the Shakargarh area, which is used for infiltration of JeM cadres into India. All the tunnels which have been dug across the IB in the Arnia-Jammu Sector are the handiwork of the handlers from this facility.

Sarjal facility also serves as the launching base for drones by which arms/ammunition/narcotics and warlike stores are dropped into Indian territory. JeM has also been planning the use of drones for infiltrating JeM terrorists into India aerially using drones. This facility, therefore, serves as an important terror base.

JeM terrorist commanders Mohammad Adnan Ali alias Doctor and Kashif Jan regularly visit this JeM’s facility. Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, the de-facto chief of JeM supervises the operations of the JeM from here.

Mehmoona Joya Facility, Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) Head Marala, Sialkot

Mehmoona Joya facility of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) is located near Kotli Bhutta Govt. Hospital in the Head Marala area of Sialkot District of Punjab, Pakistan. The terror backers, Pak ISI, have facilitated the setting up of such launch facilities along IB & LoC in government buildings to hide/conceal terror infrastructure.

This facility is used for infiltration of HM cadres into the Jammu region of J&K. HM cadres are also given training for terrorist operations and handling of weapons by the senior commanders at this facility.

Mohd. Irfan Khan @ Irfan Tanda is the commander of this HM facility. Irfan Tanda has been involved in carrying out several attacks in the Jammu region, especially in the capital city of Jammu, particularly the series of blasts carried out by Irfan Tanda on 26 January 1995 in the Maulana Azad Stadium of Jammu that left 08 persons dead and 50 injured.

Other important HM commanders who operate from this facility are Atta Al Rehman Alfezey alias Abu Lala and Maaz Bhai, who are both actively leading the infiltration of HM terrorists into J&K from this facility.

Markaz Ahle Hadith Barnala, Lashkar-e-Taiba. Bhimber District, PoJK

Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala is one of the important Markaz of LeT in PoJK and is used for infiltration of LeT terrorists and arms/ammunition into Poonch – Rajouri - Reasi sector.

The Markaz is situated at the outskirts of Barnala town on Kote Jamel road and is at a distance of 500 metres from Barnala town and 200 metre from Kote Jemel road.

Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala can accommodate 100 -150 cadres, and around 40 – 50 cadres are usually present at this Markaz, supervising terror activities being organised from this Markaz.

This Markaz is also utilised as a staging centre for LeT terrorists before infiltrating into Indian territory.

LeT terror operatives Qasim Gujjar @ Mahrore, Qasim Khanda, Anas Jarar operate from this Markaz and reside in its vicinity.

Markaz Abbas, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Kotli

Markaz Saidna Hazrat Abbas Bin Abdul Mutalib (Markaz Abbas) of JeM is located in Mohalla Roli Dhara Bypass Road, Kotli, PoJK. This Markaz is located approx. 02 km south-east of Kotli Military Camp.

This building can accommodate around 100 - 125 JeM cadres and 40–50 JeM cadres are always present within premises of this Markaz at any point of time.

After the Pathankot attack, arms and ammunition stores of JeM, earlier stored in Daska Markaz in Sialkot, have been transferred to Markaz Abbas in Kotli, PoJK. Qari Zarrar himself carries arms and ammunition to Sialkot in his vehicle(s), whenever required.

Maskar Raheel Shahid, Hizbul-Mujahideen, Kotli, PoJK

Located at approximately 2.5 kms from Mahuli Puli (a bridge on Mahuli Nalla on Mirpur-Kotli road) in Kotli District, PoJK, Maskar Rahil Shahid is one of the oldest facilities of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). It is a secluded facility and accessible only via a kutcha track.

The camp is located in a hilly area and comprises barracks, four rooms being used for keeping arms & ammunition, an office and for residential purposes for terrorists. A new facility for the accommodation of cadres and instructors has been constructed on this campus. A special designated electricity line is provided to this camp in this otherwise secluded area. This camp is located in heavy forest cover.

It can accommodate around 150-200 HM terrorists. Around 25-30 HM terrorists are usually present at this facility, supervising terrorist activities being organised at this camp.

Pertinently, HM terrorists visit this facility particularly for taking arms firing training and specialised physical training. In addition to providing conventional arms/physical training, this camp specialises in training cadres for BAT/sniping actions. Terrorist cadres are taken to a nearby hilly area for training regarding fighting in hilly areas. Survival training is also imparted at this camp.

Shawai Nallah Camp, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Muzaffarabad, PoJK

Shawai Nallah Camp is one of the most important camps of LeT and is used for recruitment, registration and training of LeT cadres. This camp has been functional since early 2000.

The camp is located near the Chelabandi bridge on Muzaffarabad-Neelum Road, Muzaffarabad, PoJK. This camp is also known as Huzaifa Bin Yemen and Bait-ul-Mujahideen camp. This camp includes a firing range, training ground, LeT Madrassa for cadres, and around 40 rooms.

The Shawai Nallah Camp has a large accommodation for LeT cadres along with residences for LeT terrorist commanders & instructors. This facility is used as the base camp for imparting Daura-e-Aam training, which includes religious indoctrination, physical training, tactical training regarding the use of GPS, map reading and arms training for rifles and grenades. LeT head Hafiz Saeed used to welcome new inductees to this camp on their arrival. After completion of initial training at this camp, cadres are sent to other LeT camps for further terrorist training.

The camp is also used from time to time to organize specialized weapons training for LeT cadres. LeT has been using this camp for organizing refresher courses for its already trained commanders/cadres. Pak-ISI also facilitates holding training at this camp by providing trainers of Pak Army to provide weapons training to LeT terrorists.

Syedna Bilal Markaz, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Muzaffarabad, PoJK

Syedna Bilal Masjid is the main centre of the JeM in PoJK, located opposite the Red Fort, Muzaffarabad. JeM’s Office cum Transit Camp is located on the first floor adjacent to the building of the Syedna Bilal Masjid.

This facility is used as a transit camp for JeM terrorists before entering J&K. At any point in time 50-100 cadres reside in this facility. Additionally, training by Pakistani Special Forces, SSG, is imparted here, as indicated from the photographs retrieved from the phones of killed JeM terrorists.