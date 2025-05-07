Operation Sindoor: List of 9 terrorist sites targeted by Indian armed forces in Pakistan, PoK

In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Indian armed forces on Wednesday morning launched strikes on nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that “focused strikes” were against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning. Pulwama: Security personnel keep vigil amid high alert after India's Operation Sindoor against terrorist sites in Pakistan and PoK. (PTI)

The strikes targeted Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen camps.

Here's a list of the nine targets.

Bahawalpur, located around 100 Km from the International Boundary. It is the headquarters of the JeM. Muridke, located 30 km from the border opposite Samba. It is an LeT camp. Gulpur, 35 km from LoC in Poonch-Rajouri. LeT camp in Sawai, 30 km inside POK, Tangdhar Sector. Bilal Camp, a JeM launchpad. LeT Kotli camp, 15 km from LoC opposite Rajouri. Barnala camp, 10 km from LoC opposite Rajouri. Sarjal camp, JeM camp about 8 km from IB opposite Samba-Kathua. Mehmoona camp, 15 km from IB, near Sialkot, HM training camp.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence stated, "India has launched Operation Sindoor, a precise and restrained response to the barbaric Pahalgam Terror Attack that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen. Focused strikes were carried out on nine #terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning."

The statement emphasised the operation's measured and non-escalatory nature. "Importantly, no Pakistani military facilities were hit, reflecting India's calibrated and non-escalatory approach. This operation underscores India's resolve to hold perpetrators accountable while avoiding unnecessary provocation."

The Ministry of Defence also issued a formal press release confirming the scope and targets of the strikes. “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” it added.