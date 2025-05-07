Operation Sindoor: List of 9 terrorist sites targeted by Indian armed forces in Pakistan, PoK
Operation Sindoor: The strikes targeted Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen camps.
In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Indian armed forces on Wednesday morning launched strikes on nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that “focused strikes” were against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning.
Here's a list of the nine targets.
- Bahawalpur, located around 100 Km from the International Boundary. It is the headquarters of the JeM.
- Muridke, located 30 km from the border opposite Samba. It is an LeT camp.
- Gulpur, 35 km from LoC in Poonch-Rajouri.
- LeT camp in Sawai, 30 km inside POK, Tangdhar Sector.
- Bilal Camp, a JeM launchpad.
- LeT Kotli camp, 15 km from LoC opposite Rajouri.
- Barnala camp, 10 km from LoC opposite Rajouri.
- Sarjal camp, JeM camp about 8 km from IB opposite Samba-Kathua.
- Mehmoona camp, 15 km from IB, near Sialkot, HM training camp.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence stated, "India has launched Operation Sindoor, a precise and restrained response to the barbaric Pahalgam Terror Attack that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen. Focused strikes were carried out on nine #terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning."
The statement emphasised the operation's measured and non-escalatory nature. "Importantly, no Pakistani military facilities were hit, reflecting India's calibrated and non-escalatory approach. This operation underscores India's resolve to hold perpetrators accountable while avoiding unnecessary provocation."
The Ministry of Defence also issued a formal press release confirming the scope and targets of the strikes. “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” it added.