Amit Shah gives appointment letters to slain J&K police staff’s families

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday concluded his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by laying the foundation stone for a memorial commemorating fallen soldiers at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, besides meeting families of slain police personnel.

Union home minister Amit Shah laying the foundation stone for a memorial commemorating fallen soldiers at Lal Chowk in Srinagar (Amit Shah Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, Shah also reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, an annual Hindu pilgrimage in Anantnag district.

Shah arrived in Kashmir Valley on Friday afternoon after attending an event in Jammu. On the first day of his visit to the Union territory, the Union minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth ₹500 crore. He also inaugurated the three-day Vitasta Festival at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) located on the bank of the Dal Lake.

On Saturday, Shah’s cavalcade stopped outside Pratap Park, locally called Parta Park, a few blocks away from the clock tower, to lay the foundation stone for the memorial. Accompanied by J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, Shah laid the foundation of Balidan Stambh to commemorate the lives laid down by security force personnel in service of the nation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Jammu and Kashmir has been the land of indomitable courage and bravery of the country’s brave hearts. In order to make the valour of such heroes immortal, the foundation stone of Balidan Stambh was laid at Pratap Park in Srinagar today,” Shah said in a tweet. “This pillar will inspire patriotism among the youth by immortalising the memory of the martyrs.”

The memorial is being constructed as part of the smart city project, officials said.

Shah also met the families of some police personnel in Srinagar who lost their lives in the conflict in J&K and presented appointment letters to their kin.

“The martyrdom of numerous Jawans of the J&K Police who laid down their lives battling terrorists and securing innocent fellow citizens is a testament to what Kashmir and its people stand for,” Shah said. “Today, met the family members of such martyrs in Srinagar and distributed appointment letters on behalf of the J&K govt to the closest kin of the martyrs.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, he visited Baltal base camp to review the preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. The two-month-long pilgrimage will begin from July 1.

On Friday night, Shah chaired a security review meeting attended by administrative, police, army and other security officials. “Glad to see the agencies adopting a multi-pronged approach to ensuring security. Continued peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir is one of the prime goals set by PM Modi,” Shah said in a tweet.