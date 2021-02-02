Govt hands over Israel embassy blast to NIA after Iranian angle emerges
The Union home ministry on Tuesday handed over the probe into the blast near Israel embassy in Delhi to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The premier investigating agency will look into the Iran angle, people aware of the development said.
“The NIA has been roped in as case has international ramifications. The case file and evidence collected so far by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell including the explosive sample, CCTV footage and the ‘threat letter’ recovered from the blast site will be handed over to the central agency,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.
According to counter-terrorism officials in New Delhi, there is enough to suggest the involvement of Tehran in the blast, although investigators are still looking for the people who actually planted the bomb.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday assured his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu of punishing the perpetrators of the low-intensity bomb blast that took place near the Israeli Embassy on January 29.
According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the two leaders spoke on phone and PM Modi told Netanyahu that India gives high importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and embassy.
On January 29, a low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel embassy in Delhi. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found damaged.
After the incident, external affairs minister S Jaishankar had assured the Israeli foreign minister of "fullest protection" to their diplomats.
