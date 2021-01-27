IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Union leaders make appeal, divert blame after anarchy reigns
A protester charges a security personnel during clashes at the Red Fort following farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi(PTI)
A protester charges a security personnel during clashes at the Red Fort following farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi(PTI)
india news

Union leaders make appeal, divert blame after anarchy reigns

  • The chaos and violence have raised questions about the future of the two-month-long agitation of farm unions.
READ FULL STORY
By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:27 AM IST

Leaders of farm unions protesting three new agricultural laws, shaken by the events of the day, took recourse to the cliche of “anti social elements” among the protestors, as they desperately sought to deflect the blame for the violent actions of thousands of protesters, who knocked down barricades, clashed with police, and breached the Red Fort as they drove through the nation’s capital in tractors on Republic Day.

The chaos and violence have raised questions about the future of the two-month-long agitation of farm unions. Leaders offered conflicting explanations of what happened. Only at dusk, by which time farmers had run riot through parts of the Capital, did the main organiser of the protests, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, deem it fit to call off the tractor march, asking all farmers to return to their camps on Delhi’s borders.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha insisted a majority of the protesters stuck to agreed routes and were peaceful, and dissociated itself with a large section of farmers who broke ranks to unleash chaos in the heart of the Capital.

Thousands of farmers drove tractors from the borders of Delhi into the city for a massive tractor rally on Tuesday. Soon, they defied police orders and turned towards important institutions in the centre of Delhi, creating a security nightmare on Republic Day.

They hoisted Sikh religious flags atop the Red Fort from where the Prime Minister delivers his Independence Day speech. Riot police beat protestors with batons and fired tear gas to scatter mobs at several places in Delhi. In return, the protesters tried to run down policemen with their tractors.

By noon, top leaders of the farm unions, who repeatedly appealed for a peaceful march, appeared to have lost control over large breakaway factions of farmers as mobs left routes approved for their to march and reached central Delhi, which they were supposed to avoid according to an agreement reached between police and the farm unions. As mobs infiltrated the Red Fort and the ITO area, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha hurriedly issued a statement.

“Despite all our efforts, some organisations and individuals have violated the route and indulged in condemnable acts. Anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement,” the unions’ statement said, without providing any evidence of such infiltration. The farm unions described the events as “unacceptable”. Their leaders said they “dissociate ourselves from those indulging in such acts”. Cracks have appeared in the unions over the violence. Some farm leaders blamed one farmers’ organisation, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, for not accepting an agreement between the farm unions and Delhi Police on routes. “The first group that broke the set routes was not part of the Punjab platform, and since yesterday, farmer leaders from Samyukt Kisan Morcha were pleading with them not to do this,” said Kavitha Kuruganti, a farm leader. Kuruganti was referring to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, a farmers’ organisation led by SS Pannu and SS Pandher. Pandher blamed police for beating farmers first. Kuruganti blamed the organisation for breaking rules to start the parade two hours earlier than scheduled and breaking routes, leading to the first clashes at Mukarba Chowk, a major junction. “We still don’t know who all went into the Red Fort,” Kuruganti said.

HT’s reporting shows that groups from Singhu border and Ghazipur reached Red Fort.

Several farmer leaders blamed actor Deep Sidhu for the chaos at Red Fort. Sidhu, who acted in Punjabi films before campaigning for candidates in the 2019 general elections, was summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) two weeks ago in connection with a sedition case against US-based banned pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs For Justice.

Darshan Pal, a key organiser of the protests, admitted some farmer organisations broke ranks. “It is unfortunate. We have appealed to everybody to return to their bases. Those who stay put in the Capital will have to face the law.” A senior farm leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that the faction that broke away in the Ghazipur area was led by the Rashtriya Lok Dal. Pal said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha would probe the “unexpected” turn of events, which could weaken the farmers’ agitation, but said the peaceful protests would continue.

“It is deeply embarrassing and anguishing for us. It has definitely dented our image. We will have to reassess our strategies,” one farm leader said, requesting anonymity. “Peace is our strength. If peace is broken, then our strength is broken,” said Yogendra Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest farm laws protest
app
Close
e-paper
Indian Air Force's fighter jets during the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi(Ajay Aggarwal/Hindustan Times)
Indian Air Force's fighter jets during the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi(Ajay Aggarwal/Hindustan Times)
india news

At Rajpath, many firsts in the shadow of a pandemic

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • India put on display its war machines at a time when the country is locked in a tense border stand-off with China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ultimate blame has to lie with the farmers, and their leaders, who are now saying how certain unions did not agree with the plans for the tractor rally decided mutually with Delhi Police and took matters into their own hands.(AP Photo)
The ultimate blame has to lie with the farmers, and their leaders, who are now saying how certain unions did not agree with the plans for the tractor rally decided mutually with Delhi Police and took matters into their own hands.(AP Photo)
india news

Farmers' tractor rally: Dark day for the Republic

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:59 AM IST
A deadly charge of tractors at ITO, clashes with police at Red Fort: Rampage in the Capital as farm rally descends into unprecedented chaos, disorder and violence
READ FULL STORY
Close
A protester charges a security personnel during clashes at the Red Fort following farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi(PTI)
A protester charges a security personnel during clashes at the Red Fort following farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi(PTI)
india news

Union leaders make appeal, divert blame after anarchy reigns

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:27 AM IST
  • The chaos and violence have raised questions about the future of the two-month-long agitation of farm unions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Let me wish everyone in India, as well as those celebrating here in Britain, a very Happy Republic Day," PM Johnson said.(Screenshot. Twitter/@UKinIndia)
"Let me wish everyone in India, as well as those celebrating here in Britain, a very Happy Republic Day," PM Johnson said.(Screenshot. Twitter/@UKinIndia)
india news

Macron, Johnson and Morrison send video messages on Republic Day

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:02 AM IST
  • Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a letter sent to her Indian counterpart, conveyed her greetings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women passengers will not be checked for identity cards while others travelling in Mumbai local trains will require QR code as usual.(PTI)
Women passengers will not be checked for identity cards while others travelling in Mumbai local trains will require QR code as usual.(PTI)
india news

Western Railway to start all suburban services in Mumbai from Jan 29

By Aroosa Ahmed
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:13 AM IST
  • Tuesday's decision to operate all trains comes a day after a meeting to resume local train services for all passengers was chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File photo)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File photo)
india news

'Farmer organisations not in control of agitation now': Haryana CM

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:56 PM IST
  • Khattar said that unsavoury events on Tuesday deserved to be condemned in the strongest words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Police fire teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers who were attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI01_26_2021_000463B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Police fire teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers who were attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI01_26_2021_000463B)(PTI)
india news

Letter to CJI urges him to take cognizance of violence during tractor rally 

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Letter to CJI urges him to take cognizance of violence during farmers' tractor rally
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reiterating India's stance for a "just and comprehensive solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict", Tirumurti said that India supports "President Mahmoud Abbas' call to hold an international peace conference.(PTI )
Reiterating India's stance for a "just and comprehensive solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict", Tirumurti said that India supports "President Mahmoud Abbas' call to hold an international peace conference.(PTI )
india news

UNSC: India welcomes elections in Palestine, calls for free, fair polls

ANI, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:00 PM IST
TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative, lauded the peaceful efforts to "two-State solution, through direct negotiations between the two parties" in the UNSC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagaland Governor RN Ravi (fifth from right) takes the salute at the fag hoisting on Republic Day in Kohima(HT PHOTO)
Nagaland Governor RN Ravi (fifth from right) takes the salute at the fag hoisting on Republic Day in Kohima(HT PHOTO)
india news

Nagaland Governor puts NSCN in line of fire in Republic Day speech

By Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:46 PM IST
  • Governor RN Ravi said 'politics by gun' has stonewalled efforts to resolve the Naga political issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A protesting farmer waves an Indian flag and a farmer union flag as he marches with others to the capital breaking police barricades during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.(AP)
A protesting farmer waves an Indian flag and a farmer union flag as he marches with others to the capital breaking police barricades during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.(AP)
india news

BJP leaders meet to discuss violence in Delhi, farmers' agitation

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:24 PM IST
  • No details were shared about the meeting, although a functionary said the party sees similarities in Tuesday’s protests with last year's anti-CAA agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers' tractor rally reaches Red Fort to protest against farm laws on 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers' tractor rally reaches Red Fort to protest against farm laws on 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

200 artists, including kids, rescued after being stranded near Red Fort

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:12 PM IST
They were safely rescued by Delhi Police personnel after being stuck for almost two hours in the afternoon, provided refreshments and subsequently escorted away, a senior officer said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Battle tanks move through the ceremonial Rajpath boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(AP)
Battle tanks move through the ceremonial Rajpath boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(AP)
india news

Relationship with India remains strong, says US in R-Day greeting

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:06 PM IST
“Happy 72nd Republic Day, India!” the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A tractor parade by the farmer unions meant to highlight their demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital during the day (ANI Photo)
A tractor parade by the farmer unions meant to highlight their demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital during the day (ANI Photo)
india news

No place for such incidents in democracy: Cong on violence during tractor rally

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:59 PM IST
  • Putting the onus of Tuesday's events on the government and questioning it for not accepting the farmers demands, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was not right on the government's part to create a facade of talks and neither conceding to their demands nor proposing any solution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Web series 'Tandav' started streaming on Amazon Prime on January 15.
Web series 'Tandav' started streaming on Amazon Prime on January 15.
india news

'Tandav' director to appear before Lucknow Police, crucial SC hearing tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:24 PM IST
'Tandav', a nine-episode political thriller, started streaming on Amazon Prime on January 15. The web series stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police lathicharge farmers who were attempting to break barricades at ITO during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
Police lathicharge farmers who were attempting to break barricades at ITO during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Legal action to be taken against those who assaulted police during tractor rally

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:55 PM IST
The time and the routes for the tractor rally were finalised after several rounds of meetings held among Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi police, and farmers' leaders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP