Union min Muraleedharan’s house vandalised in Kerala

Minister of state (MoS) for external affairs V Muraleedharan’s house in Thiruvananthapuram was vandalised by unidentified miscreants on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. Window panes of the house were broken and stones were found in the car parking area, a police official privy to the matter said.

The official added that the staff noticed the damage around 11am on Thursday. Later, the staff alerted the police about the incident. A senior police officer inspecting the site said that the blood which was found from the scene was sent for forensic examination.

Neighbours said they did not hear any sound of attack or commotion, said the police official, on the condition of anonymity.A team lead by deputy police commissioner (DCP) Ajith Kumar is probing the case. Police officials are checking the CCTV footage of nearby areas to ascertain the identities of the accused.

A probe is underway into the matter, said the police.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Later in the day, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a special team has been constituted to probe the alleged stone-pelting at Muraleedharan’s house in Thiruvananthapuram.“The police are investigating the matter”, the CM said. “A special team has been formed to probe the incident of stone-pelting which resulted in the breaking of a window pane at MoS MEA V Muraleedharan’s house. Police are investigating the matter. We will find out what really happened,” the chief minister said.

Further, according to information, Muraleedharan was not present at the house when it was vandalised.

According to people privy to the matter, the house help found the window pane smashed and informed relatives and party workers about the incident.

Police said those behind the incident were yet to be identified but an investigation is underway.