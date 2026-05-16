...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Union minister Bandi Sanjay seeks removal of content linking him with son Bhageerath's POCSO case

The case pertains to allegations against Kumar's son Bandi Sai Bhageerath of sexually harassed a 17-year-old girl.

Updated on: May 16, 2026 09:54 am IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union minister, has reportedly approached a Hyderabad court with a defamation suit, seeking the removal of circulating on satellite television channels, YouTube, and social media platforms that he says links him to a case involving his son Bandi Bhageerath.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar is the Minister of State for Home Affairs of India.(ANI/File)

Kumar's counsel also warned of legal consequences for non-compliance, stating, that failure to comply with directives will be deemed 'contempt of court,' and "legal action under the provisions of contempt of court will be initiated against any individual who fails to adhere to these orders," according to an ANI news agency report.

The minister has reportedly requested in the petition before the city civil court to direct digital platforms and media houses to remove such content and prevent further circulation of allegedly defamatory content.

The counsel listed two interlocutory applications part of the defamation suit by Kumar, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs of India.

"The first application seeks a directive to all digital media channels--specifically satellite channels--as well as social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, instructing them neither to broadcast nor to publish any defamatory content against Bandi Sanjay Kumar regarding the case involving his son," ANI quoted counsel Karunasagar as saying.

The legal battle centres on an FIR registered at Petbasheerabad Police Station, which includes charges under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging modesty and sexual harassment, as well as Sections 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act .

Justice T Madhavi Devi, who resumed hearing in the interim anticipatory bail petition of Kumar's son Bandi Bageerath on Friday evening, said she was not inclined to grant any interim order at this stage, PTI news agency reported.

The judge conducted hearings until nearly midnight and indicated that orders would be issued on the next vacation court day. The counsel for Bageerath requested interim protection from arrest until the orders were released.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

bandi sanjay telangana pocso
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Union minister Bandi Sanjay seeks removal of content linking him with son Bhageerath's POCSO case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.