Mahindra University announces admissions for undergraduate programmes for 2025-26

Mahindra University announced admissions for its undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2025-26. The University has introduced new specialisations including BBA (Entrepreneurship and Family Business Programmes) and B.Sc. (Hons.) in Culinary and Hospitality Management among others, mentioned the press release.

The University is inviting applications from interested candidates for admissions across its six schools including École Centrale School of Engineering, School of Management, School of Law, School of Digital Media and Communication, School of Design Innovation, and the newly launched School of Hospitality Management.

The University has introduced new specialisations including BBA (Entrepreneurship and Family Business Programmes) and B.Sc. (Hons.) in Culinary and Hospitality Management among others, mentioned the press release.

“We are offering students programmes that are aligned with the dynamic and evolving trends of the industry ecosystem. Our collaborations with global universities and industry partners ensure that our students gain a competitive edge in skills, employability, and entrepreneurship,” said Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University.

About the courses:

École Centrale School of Engineering

The undergraduate programmes available at the École Centrale School of Engineering include specialisations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Computer Engineering (ECM), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Computation and Mathematics (CM), Mechanical Engineering (ME), Mechatronics (MT), Civil Engineering (CE), Nano Technology (NT), Biotechnology (BT), Computational Biology (CB), Aerospace (Aero), Electrical and Computer Engineering (ELC) and VLSI Design and Technology (VLSI). 5-year integrated programmes include M. Tech in Computer Science and Engineering and Biotechnology.

The eligibility criteria for the courses include qualification for the JEE (MAIN) 2025 examination or valid SAT score.

School of Management

The School of Management offers several interdisciplinary 3-year BBA degree programmes for the academic year 2025-26 which include, BBA in Applied Economics and Finance, Computational Business Analytics and Digital Technologies. The eligibility criteria include 80% or equivalent grade in 10+2 from any statutory board, or an equivalent grade for the students from IB or other approved Boards. Apart from this, applicants with valid SAT Scores will also be considered for admission. The BBA (Entrepreneurship and Family Business Programmes) will commence its first academic session in 2025-26. The programmes at the School of Management have been developed in collaboration with Cornell University’s SC Johnson School of Business, United States.

School of Law

The School of Law has 5 years integrated programmes in B.A., LL. B (Honours.) and B.B.A., LL. B (Hons.). To be eligible, students need to have a valid CLAT or LSAT Score or qualify Mahindra University Law Entrance Test-2025 (MULET 2025).

School of Digital Media and Communication

The School of Digital Media and Communication offers an undergraduate programme in Bachelor's in Journalism and Mass Communication and B. Tech in Computation and Media. For BJMC, the eligibility criteria include 80% or an equivalent grade in 10+2 from any statutory board or an equivalent grade for the students from IB or other approved Boards. Apart from this, applicants with valid SAT Scores will also be considered for admission.

For B.Tech. Computation and Media, the eligibility criteria for the course include qualification of the JEE (MAIN) 2025 examination or a valid SAT score.

School of Design Innovation

The undergraduate programme offered by the School of Design Innovation is B. Des. The eligibility criteria include valid UCEED/ NID/ NIFT entrance scores 2025 examination score or 10+2 or equivalent from any statutory board with 80% or equivalent grade for the students from IB or other approved boards. Students can obtain admission by qualifying in the Mahindra University Design Innovation Entrance Test (MUDET 2025).

School of Hospitality Management

The School of Hospitality Management offers a B.Sc. (Hons.) in Culinary and Hospitality Management. The academic session will begin in August 2025. The eligibility criteria include 10+2 across all streams from any statutory board with an 80% score or valid NCHMCT JEE entrance examination score or by qualifying in the Mahindra University Hospitality Management Entrance Test-2025 (MUHET 2025).

