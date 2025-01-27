As NEET-UG goes back to pre-COVID pattern, here are the 2 changes candidates should know

National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to go back to the pre-COVID pattern for holding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) from 2025 onwards. NEET-UG goes back to pre-COVID pattern, two changes candidates should know(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This decision will bring two key changes to NEET UG 2025 – the reduction in the number of questions and time allotted to attempt the test.

The provision for optional questions, which was introduced temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, will no longer be applicable.

This means NEET UG 2025 will have 45 questions each from Physics and Chemistry and 90 from Biology (Botany+Zoology).

This was the paper patten for NEET UG 2024-

Subject Section Number of questions Physics Section A 35 Section B 15 Chemistry Section A 35 Section B 15 Biology Section A 70 Section B 30

From section B, candidates had to attempt ten out of the 15 questions in Physics and Chemistry and 20 out of the 30 in Biology.

Candidates got 20 additional minutes to attempt the questions in section B.

With the section removed, the additional time is no longer applicable. This means candidates have to attempt the NEET UG 2025 question paper within 180 minutes.

Exam to be held offline

The agency has confirmed that NEET UG 2025 will be held offline, in pen and paper mode and using OMR sheets.

The test will be held in a single day and a single shift.

The exam date, information bulletin and the application window will be announced later at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG is the national-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical courses at all government and private medical colleges in India.

The test is also used for admission to dental, veterinary, Ayurveda, nursing and life sciences courses at undergraduate level.