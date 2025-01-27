Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

As NEET-UG goes back to pre-COVID pattern, here are the 2 changes candidates should know

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 27, 2025 02:08 PM IST

This decision will bring two key changes to NEET UG 2025 – the reduction in the number of questions and time allotted to attempt the test.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to go back to the pre-COVID pattern for holding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) from 2025 onwards.

NEET-UG goes back to pre-COVID pattern, two changes candidates should know(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
NEET-UG goes back to pre-COVID pattern, two changes candidates should know(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This decision will bring two key changes to NEET UG 2025 – the reduction in the number of questions and time allotted to attempt the test.

The provision for optional questions, which was introduced temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, will no longer be applicable.

Also read: NEET UG 2025: NTA reverts to pre-COVID exam pattern, discontinues optional questions

This means NEET UG 2025 will have 45 questions each from Physics and Chemistry and 90 from Biology (Botany+Zoology).

This was the paper patten for NEET UG 2024-

SubjectSectionNumber of questions
PhysicsSection A35
Section B15
ChemistrySection A35
Section B15
BiologySection A70
Section B30

From section B, candidates had to attempt ten out of the 15 questions in Physics and Chemistry and 20 out of the 30 in Biology.

Candidates got 20 additional minutes to attempt the questions in section B.

With the section removed, the additional time is no longer applicable. This means candidates have to attempt the NEET UG 2025 question paper within 180 minutes.

Also read: NEET UG 2025: APAAR ID not mandatory for registrations, details inside

Exam to be held offline

The agency has confirmed that NEET UG 2025 will be held offline, in pen and paper mode and using OMR sheets.

The test will be held in a single day and a single shift.

The exam date, information bulletin and the application window will be announced later at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG is the national-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical courses at all government and private medical colleges in India.

The test is also used for admission to dental, veterinary, Ayurveda, nursing and life sciences courses at undergraduate level.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On