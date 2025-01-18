Menu Explore
NEET UG 2025: NTA issues important notice for admission, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 18, 2025 02:26 PM IST

In an earlier notice, NTA clarified that NEET (UG)-2025 shall be conducted in Pen and Paper mode (OMR-based) in Single day and Single Shift

The National Testing Agency (NTA) in an official notification shared an update regarding the admissions using NEET UG scores.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) shared an update regarding the admissions using NEET UG scores. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) shared an update regarding the admissions using NEET UG scores. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“ In continuation to the Public Notice dated 16 January 2025 on the mode of conduct of NEET (UG)-2025, it is clarified that in addition to the courses mentioned in the Public Notice dated 16 January 2025, NEET (UG)-2025 scores and merit list will also apply for admissions to BDS and BVSc & AH courses as followed in the past in accordance with the rules governed by respective regulatory bodies,” mentioned the official notice.

In an earlier notice, NTA clarified that NEET (UG)-2025 shall be conducted in Pen and Paper mode (OMR-based) in Single day and Single Shift, sidestepping some key recommendations made by a seven-member high-level committee last year.

“Similarly, as per Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there shall be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act. NEET (UG) shall also be applicable to admission to the BHMS course under the National Commission for Homeopathy. MNS (Military Nursing Service) aspirants seeking admission to B.Sc. Nursing Courses being conducted at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals for the year 2025 are required to qualify for NEET (UG). The NEET (UG) score will be used for shortlisting for selection to the four-year B-Sc. Nursing course,” mentioned the earlier notice regarding the admissions.

For more information, visit the official website.

