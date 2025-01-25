Menu Explore
NEET UG 2025: NTA reverts to pre-COVID exam pattern, discontinues optional questions

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 25, 2025 05:39 PM IST

The agency informed the candidates that the question paper pattern and the examination duration would revert to the pre-COVID format.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released a notice regarding the clarification on the question paper pattern and exam duration of the NEET UG 2025 exam.

The total duration of the examination will be 180 minutes (3 hours) (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
The total duration of the examination will be 180 minutes (3 hours) (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

As per the pre-COVID format, there will not be any Section B anymore.

Also Read: Harvard suggests ways to set and accomplish goals for students, read here

Question Paper pattern explained:

  • There will be a total of 180 compulsory questions
  • 45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry
  • 90 questions to be asked from Biology
  • The provision for optional questions, introduced temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, will no longer be available.
  • The total duration of the examination will be 180 minutes (3 hours)

Earlier, NTA informed the candidates that APAAR ID was not mandatory for NEET UG 2025 registrations and that NEET (UG)-2025 will be conducted in Pen and Paper mode (OMR-based) in Single day and Single Shift.

Also Read: NEET UG 2025: APAAR ID not mandatory for registrations, details inside

rec-icon Recommended Topics
See More
Exam and College Guide
