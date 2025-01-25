NEET UG 2025: NTA reverts to pre-COVID exam pattern, discontinues optional questions
The agency informed the candidates that the question paper pattern and the examination duration would revert to the pre-COVID format.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released a notice regarding the clarification on the question paper pattern and exam duration of the NEET UG 2025 exam.
The agency informed the candidates that the question paper pattern and the examination duration would revert to the pre-COVID format. As per the pre-COVID format, there will not be any Section B anymore.
Question Paper pattern explained:
- There will be a total of 180 compulsory questions
- 45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry
- 90 questions to be asked from Biology
- The provision for optional questions, introduced temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, will no longer be available.
- The total duration of the examination will be 180 minutes (3 hours)
Earlier, NTA informed the candidates that APAAR ID was not mandatory for NEET UG 2025 registrations and that NEET (UG)-2025 will be conducted in Pen and Paper mode (OMR-based) in Single day and Single Shift.
