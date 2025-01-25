Harvard suggests ways to set and accomplish goals for students, read here

One might assume that setting goals is mainly an adult activity. However, students can also learn to set goals and find ways to achieve them. The advantage of keeping measurable goals is that it will help students stay motivated and have more chances of achieving them.(Unsplash)

By goal setting, students can inculcate healthy habits of staying motivated and goal oriented, which will help them in their adulthood as well. Apart from these, students can develop a strong work ethic, become resilient and develop problem solving skills by learning how to set goals.

Harvard suggests the following methodology for high school students to set their goals.

SMART goals:

SMART is an acronym for the steps needed to create and accomplish goals.

S- Specific:

Goals need to be specific so that you can focus your efforts on them.

M- Measurable:

The advantage of keeping measurable goals is that it will help students stay motivated and have more chances of achieving them.

A- Attainable:

Setting a goal that is out of one's reach, can demotivate students in the long run. It is good to be ambitious, but the experience of failure if it does work would result in unwillingness to set other goals. Rather, students need to be mindful of setting goals that are attainable as it also makes them proactive in achieving them.

R- Realistic:

Identifying realistic goals and accessing what kind of resources are needed, allotting how much time is needed to achieve the goal is very important to make sure that your efforts do not go in vain.

T- Time-Bound:

Students need to understand that maintaining time-bound goals helps them immensely. Goals could be short term or long term, depending on the criteria. Then they can be broken down into actions or milestones that can be tracked and measured to record the progress.

