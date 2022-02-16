Union minister G Kishan Reddy calls for making museums more engaging

NEW DELHI: Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy has called for making museums more engaging and accessible for the younger generation by reinventing themselves to be relevant to the 21st century and the new digital age.

“We need to ensure that our museums are more accessible so that our citizens can own them like they own their parks and playgrounds,” said Reddy while inaugurating the two-day “Global Summit on Reimagining Museums” in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

He added museums will now focus on constructing engaging exhibits that will leverage modern technologies for the new generation. “As we celebrate [75 years of independence] Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to renew our focus and dedication to preserving, protecting, and perpetuating our cultural heritage… India’s 1,000 plus museums are instrumental in not just showcasing and preserving the cultural heritage, but also educating future generations.”

Reddy said out of the 212 antiquities returned to India since 1976, 199 were returned after 2014 when Narendra Modi was elected as the Prime Minister.

The Centre is developing 10 museums focussed on tribal freedom fighters and to recognise their contributions under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.