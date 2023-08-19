Y20 a platform for young people to work together, says Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday inaugurated the Y20 (Youth20) Summit in Varanasi and said that it will provide youngsters from different countries a common platform to devise collective solutions to global challenges. Union minister of youth affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur addresses the Y20 Summit under G20, in Varanasi (PTI)

“Y20 brings together young people from diverse nations... each facing unique economic, social and environmental challenges, which are shared by all...” Thakur said as he and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the meet.

Thakur added: “The Y20 Summit provides a platform for these young people to work together, find common ground and devise collective solutions to tackle these global challenges.”

The summit is being held under the G20 framework and is hosted by Union ministry of youth and sports and the state department of youth affairs in Varanasi.

Addressing the gathering,Adityanath said that youngsters have always given new direction to the society in every era. “Whether it was Lord Ram or Lord Krishna, Adi Shankaracharya or Swami Vivekananda, the youth always gave a new direction to the society in each period,” he said.

The chief minister said, “It pains me if (an) attempt to question the talent of youth is made...” Praising the country’s cultural diversity and unity, he said that India is the centre of attraction across the world.

“The ‘triveni’ (confluence) of demography, democracy, and diversity makes us unique,” Adityanath added.