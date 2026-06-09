Itanagar, Describing Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India's cultural heritage, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita on Tuesday praised the state's progress in infrastructure development and preservation of indigenous traditions, while crediting its MPs for helping bring key development and textile projects to the region. Union minister Pabitra Margherita highlights Arunachal's cultural heritage

Addressing weavers, handicraft artisans and district officials during his visit to Lower Subansiri district, Margherita, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, said Arunachal Pradesh holds a special place in the country's cultural identity and reiterated the Centre's commitment to supporting traditional crafts and local livelihoods.

He also lauded Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his leadership in driving development while safeguarding the state's rich tribal heritage, an official statement said here.

As part of the visit, the minister laid the foundation stone for the Ziro handloom marketing complex, a project aimed at providing local weavers with a dedicated platform to showcase and market their products to a wider audience.

He said the facility would help strengthen the handloom sector and create greater market opportunities for artisans.

Margherita also distributed specialised toolkits to local artisans under the comprehensive handicrafts cluster development scheme to enhance productivity and support the preservation of traditional tribal crafts.

The minister was accorded a traditional welcome by district administration officials and community leaders on his arrival in Ziro.

He later visited the Siddheshwarnath Temple at Kardo and attended a breakfast meeting hosted by local MLA Hage Appa, where developmental issues and future opportunities for the valley were discussed.

Before leaving for Palin in Kra Daadi district, Margherita reviewed the implementation of ongoing central initiatives in the textiles and development sectors with district officials and stressed the need for effective delivery of government schemes for the benefit of the people, the statement added.

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